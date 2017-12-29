7 / 17

Pair your sharp shirt with flared pants



Jacqueline Fernandez wore a body-hugging shirt with three-quarter sleeves that had a matching tie to go along with it. What we love about this look is that the pants were flared and a sleek brown belt, cinched at the waist, was used to break the monotony of the outfit. The end result is elegant, chic, fierce and feminine, all at the same time. A special mention goes to celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri as well for the brilliant curation. (Source: tanyaghavri/ Instagram)