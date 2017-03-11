Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (March 5 – March 11)

HIT: Keeping her sassy style game on point, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a Raw Mango outfit and accented her look with bracelets from Cartier and exquisite earrings and neck piece from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Anushka Sharma looked lovely in an off-shoulder lace gown designed by HM and paired it with matching pumps. Allia Al Rufai left her tresses wavy and flowing and gave her a natural touch up. (Source: Allia Al Rufai/Instagram)

HIT: Living up to the bubbly and cute image, Alia Bhatt rocked a pastel ensemble designed by Payal Singhal and won hearts. Ami Patel styled the actress in long earrings and glossy stilettos. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

HIT: Stealing the show at the IBFW 2017, Sunny Leone sashayed down the ramp as the showstopper in a floor sweeping ensemble for fashion designer Swapnil Shinde. She wore a sleeveless figure-hugging black gown with sheer panels along with red, gold and white applique work on it. (Source: IBFW2017/Twitter)

HIT: Looking pretty in pink, Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for designer duo Sukriti & Akriti. She donned a candy floss pink lehenga choli with gold drizzle. (Source: IBFW2017/Twitter)

HIT: Shilpa Shetty looked classy in a deep burgundy gown from the label Lola by Suman B and Jimmy Choo shoes. Sanjana Batra styled the actress in perfectly blow dried hair, rings and hand bracelets. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

MISS: Richa Chadha flaunted a royal attire on the ramp for fashion designer Sangeeta Sharma at the fourth edition of the India Beach Fashion Week 2017. Dressed in an onion-pink lehenga-choli with an embroidered peacock and an orange embellished dupatta, the actress walked the ramp as the showstopper. Her hair styling and over-the-top make-up made the look a little vintage which could have been avoided. (Source: IBFW2017/Twitter)

HIT: Neha Dhupia charmed her way in a blue Paule Ka outfit with a high-waist brown belt and footwear from Salvatore Ferragamo. (Source: Neha Dhupia/Twitter)

HIT: Amrita Arora nailed the fashion statement in a black off-shoulder crop top and blue and white checkered trousers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is always perfect when it comes to making fashion statements, looked a bit out of place in a black evening gown that she paired with a glittery bronze jacket. However, we think her Fendi sandals made up for the flaws in her look! (Source: Varinder Chawla)