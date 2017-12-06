1 / 10

It was Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra's 52nd birthday on December 3, and like every year, this year too he threw a birthday bash, which was attended by some of the film industry's A-listers. It included Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudhary to name a few. But for fashion aficionados, it was treat to the eyes to see the stars stepping out in their casual best. Here's a sneak peek at what the B-town fashionistas wore to the party. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)