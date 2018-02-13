Some CUTE Pre-Valentine’s Day moments of lovebirds across the world in pics
Published on February 13, 2018 9:48 pm
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and lovebirds all over the world have already started the celebrations. From posing for cute selfies to walks along the beach, couples are celebrating their bond of love with romantic gestures. Not just people, dogs in Peru are also getting hitched in a mass wedding this month. Check out some mushy photos of the pre-Valentine's Day celebrations here.
A couple shares an initmate moment before Valentine's Day at Bandstand in Bandra. (Source: Express photo by Janak Rathod)
As the sky cleared in South Mumbai prior to Valentine's Day, couples found time to relax at Priyadarshini Park. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
A florist sets flowers for Valentine's Day special sale at Pedder Road, Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Valentine's Day special sale at a flower shop in Pedder Road, Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Bajrang Dal activists paste poster on walls to protest against celebrating Valentine's Day, in Ahmedabad. (Source: PTI)
A youngster browses through items in a gift shop ahead of Valentine's Day in Bengaluru. (Source: PTI)
Workers paste glitter on heart-shaped thermocols ahead of Valentine's Day in Kolkata. (Source: PTI)
A couple of dogs are seen after a marriage ceremony in the San Isidro district of Lima, Peru, on February 10. Around ten dog couples attended a massive dog wedding ceremony in a pre-celebration of Valentine's Day. (Source: AP)
A Chihuahua dog rests next to a marriage cake in the San Isidro district of Lima, Peru, on February 10. (Source: AP)
A flower farm worker, Lorena Silva, puts final touches on a chemically-coloured and preserved rose at the flower farm Sisapamba in Tabacundo, Ecuador. Each petal is custom made for foreign clients whose orders multiply every year in the run-up to Valentine's Day. (Source: AP)
This undated photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity in Tucson, Arizona, shows condom packages designed by Lori Lieber from the centre's "Endangered Species Condoms" series, featuring rhyming maxims and Shawn DiCriscio's illustrations of animal species threatened by population growth. As part of the centre's "Pillow Talk" program, hundreds of condoms will be distributed for free during Valentine's Day events at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, and the San Diego Natural History Museum. (Source: AP)
Lebanese citizens walk by Valentine's Day decorations, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. (Source: AP)
Karina Sosa, 15, of Asuncion Paraguay, poses for a photograph at "Window to the Heart," a Valentine's Day-themed art installation in Times Square, New York. Designed by Benjamin Aranda and Marcelo Coelho, the installation is a 12-foot diameter plastic Fresnel lens manufactured with 3-D printing to distort and capture the image of Times Square. (Source: AP)
Chang Ming, left, and his wife Zhang Jin Hong, both of Tianjin, China, pose for a cell phone photo in front of "Window to the Heart," a Valentine's Day-themed art installation in Times Square, New York. (Source: AP)
Benjamin Aranda, one of four designers of "Window to the Heart," a Valentine's Day-themed art installation in Times Square, pokes his head through a window-shaped heart that is part of the artwork. (Source: AP)