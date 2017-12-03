1 / 7

Grey is a winter colour but who says that it needs to be restricted to hoodies and athleisure pants only? You can don the pale colour in sophisticated gowns and lehenga sets as well and try out the exotic colour this wedding season. To see how you can style your grey outfit glamorously, you can take tips from Bollywood fashionistas like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. After all, grey seems to be the winter wardrobe of Bollywood's glamour quotient this year. Take a look at the styles you can take inspirations from here. (Source: File Photo/ Instagram)