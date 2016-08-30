4 / 28

'The Wedding Chronicle' by Anushree Reddy was a visual extravaganza and a must watch for every bride-to-be at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016. The ensembles were a perfect fit for wedding trousseau and would definitely make the bride-to-be feel like a royal princess on her big day. The collection drew its inspiration from the new-age bride who redefines the concept of bridal trousseau and one who embraces modern and minimalist glamour with a classic twist. Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty looked ethereal as she walked down the ramp for The Wedding Chronicle by Anushree Reddyon the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress walked to the foot tapping beats of the dhol in a ravishing red zardosi lehenga and golden embroidered choli with tassels completed with a matching ornate dupatta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)