Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela: The best and worst dressed divas at Mirchi Music Awards 2017

A galaxy of stars descended at the ninth Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards 2017 held at the Dome @NSCI in Mumbai. And though the evening was about recognising the exemplary work done by our stars, it's but natural for us to check out what our favourite beauties are wearing to such red carpet events. Take a look at who wore what and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Urvashi Rautela looked lovely in a custom Belluccio gown, which she paired with Giambattista Valli Official shoes and Farah Khan Jewellery. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were there promoting their upcoming film Badrinath ki Dulhaniya. Bhatt looked lovely in black Manish Malhotra separates, and was a vision to behold. Dhawan colour-coordinated with the actress and looked dapper as usual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Shilpa Shetty wove some monochrome magic in a chic Paule Ka gown that proved to be quite a head-turner. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Poonam Pandey attempted the previous year's fashion trend with a high thigh-slit gown with a sheer skirt, but the ensemble fell short on several counts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Divya Khosla Kumar, who has had a great run on red carpets both in India and abroad, looked like a vision in this Raw Mango pastel green sari. She could have cut down on the make-up a bit, but it seems that was a problem across the board at this event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Maryam Zakaria wore a black Kaytee design dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps, but even though we liked the dress, it wasn't too flattering on Zakaria. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Akanksha Puri really carried off this Rohit Verma creation beatifully. Great job with the hair and make-up as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sophie Choudhary stunned in this interesting red bcbgmaxazria column gown with a cutout neckline. Looking smoking hot, Choudhary upped the oomph factor at the awards night by several notches. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sana Khan rocked the red carpet in this maroon and gold Rippii Sethi gown, which she paired with statement trinkets from Shaheen Abbas Jewels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)