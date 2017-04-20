Sheer magic: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor show how to nail the fashion trend in summer

If you're checking out the best fashion trends for summer, can sheer dresses stay far from your eyes? However, sheer is not the easiest to carry off. Are you worried of over-exposure? Some simple rules and a little inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities will keep you on track. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, take a look at these stars casting a spell with sheer magic! (Source: AP/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra stunned in an all white Zuhair Murad strapless gown at the Oscars red carpet. Confessing that she aimed for a ‘comfortable, pretty, feminine, and very classic look’ for the event, the star pulled her hair back into a subtle pony with a centre parting and also rocked a light, golden brown smokey eye. The only thing flashy about the look were her diamonds – the now famous chunky drop earrings and rings. (Source: AP)

Sashaying down the ramp for fashion designer Swapnil Shinde, Sunny Leone donned a sheer black gown studded with floral embellishments of red, gold and white applique work. The fishtail hemline gave the outfit a graceful twist and the actress carried herself with a lot of panache and elegance. (Source: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Wowing fashion aficionados in an Elie Saab number, Sonam Kapoor graced the Filmfare Awards 2017 in a magnificent gown, replete with floral embroidery. We are in awe of the sheer and well-structured outfit with 3D motifs all over it. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu looked gorgeous in this black strapless dress designed by Monsoori featuring a sheer striped overlay skirt. Accenting it with black pumps and silver rings, she stunned onlookers. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing a sheer georgette Dolce and Gabbana shirt, paired with a pair of black high-waisted trousers from Balenciaga. She teamed it with a pair of Gucci pumps, earrings from Aquamarine and a centre-parted low bun, thanks to hairstylist Franco Vallelonga. Her make-up by artist Anil C was minimalist, accentuating the eyes and the statement brows Padukone has. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Upping the glamour quotient, Sonakshi Sinha sparkled in a Yousef Al-Jasmi sheer attire. The 29-year-old embraced her curves in the silver sequinned gown and mesh yoke. Makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar gave her a simple yet glamorous touch up and hairstylist Meghna Butani rounded the look off with a ponytail parted at the centre. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Wearing a full-sleeved sheer aqua mini dress designed by Shehla Khan, Shraddha Kapoor kept it sweet and simple. A long ribbon tied into a neat bow near the collar area enhanced her look. Opting for natural makeup and lip colour, Kapoor wore Steve Madden stilettos with the dress. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Looking elegant and classy, Anushka Sharma donned a black jumpsuit with sheer bat wing sleeves designed by Gauri and Nainika. The 28-year-old rocked the simple look and accessorised it with long and sleek earrings. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Dolled up in an all-red Prabal Gurung outfit, Jacqueline Fernandez totally slayed it. We think celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did a pretty good job here with so many elements in play — the frills, sheer, turtle neck and elegant side-cut pants. Her make-up was spot on too – what else can you expect when leading make-up and hair artist Daniel Bauer is at work? Here too, she went minimal on the accessories with just a ring. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)