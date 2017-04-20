Latest News
  • Sheer magic: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor show how to nail the fashion trend in summer

Updated on April 20, 2017 10:25 pm
    If you're checking out the best fashion trends for summer, can sheer dresses stay far from your eyes? However, sheer is not the easiest to carry off. Are you worried of over-exposure? Some simple rules and a little inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities will keep you on track. From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, take a look at these stars casting a spell with sheer magic! (Source: AP/Instagram)

    Priyanka Chopra stunned in an all white Zuhair Murad strapless gown at the Oscars red carpet. Confessing that she aimed for a ‘comfortable, pretty, feminine, and very classic look’ for the event, the star pulled her hair back into a subtle pony with a centre parting and also rocked a light, golden brown smokey eye. The only thing flashy about the look were her diamonds – the now famous chunky drop earrings and rings. (Source: AP)

    Sashaying down the ramp for fashion designer Swapnil Shinde, Sunny Leone donned a sheer black gown studded with floral embellishments of red, gold and white applique work. The fishtail hemline gave the outfit a graceful twist and the actress carried herself with a lot of panache and elegance. (Source: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

    Wowing fashion aficionados in an Elie Saab number, Sonam Kapoor graced the Filmfare Awards 2017 in a magnificent gown, replete with floral embroidery. We are in awe of the sheer and well-structured outfit with 3D motifs all over it. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

    Bipasha Basu looked gorgeous in this black strapless dress designed by Monsoori featuring a sheer striped overlay skirt. Accenting it with black pumps and silver rings, she stunned onlookers. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

    Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing a sheer georgette Dolce and Gabbana shirt, paired with a pair of black high-waisted trousers from Balenciaga. She teamed it with a pair of Gucci pumps, earrings from Aquamarine and a centre-parted low bun, thanks to hairstylist Franco Vallelonga. Her make-up by artist Anil C was minimalist, accentuating the eyes and the statement brows Padukone has. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

    Upping the glamour quotient, Sonakshi Sinha sparkled in a Yousef Al-Jasmi sheer attire. The 29-year-old embraced her curves in the silver sequinned gown and mesh yoke. Makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar gave her a simple yet glamorous touch up and hairstylist Meghna Butani rounded the look off with a ponytail parted at the centre. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

    Wearing a full-sleeved sheer aqua mini dress designed by Shehla Khan, Shraddha Kapoor kept it sweet and simple. A long ribbon tied into a neat bow near the collar area enhanced her look. Opting for natural makeup and lip colour, Kapoor wore Steve Madden stilettos with the dress. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

    Looking elegant and classy, Anushka Sharma donned a black jumpsuit with sheer bat wing sleeves designed by Gauri and Nainika. The 28-year-old rocked the simple look and accessorised it with long and sleek earrings. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

    Dolled up in an all-red Prabal Gurung outfit, Jacqueline Fernandez totally slayed it. We think celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did a pretty good job here with so many elements in play — the frills, sheer, turtle neck and elegant side-cut pants. Her make-up was spot on too – what else can you expect when leading make-up and hair artist Daniel Bauer is at work? Here too, she went minimal on the accessories with just a ring. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

    Pooja Hegde wore a nude sheer attire replete with frilly layers designed by Rocky Star. Pulling up her hair in a bun, she accented the designer dress with earrings and bracelet from Jet Gems and Diamond Gallery. (Source: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

