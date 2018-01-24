1 / 7

The seventh edition of the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018, which took place on January 24, was indeed a star studded night. One of the biggest fashion nights, it brings actors, filmmakers, designers and models, all under one roof. From the stylish couple Shahid and Mira Kapoor looking glamourous as ever to Mandira Bedi winning hearts in a sheer gown and Sonu Sood keeping it casual, here are the best and worst dressed at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018.



HIT: While Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a checkered suit from Gaurav Gupta, Mira Kapoor was a vision in white in her sleeveless gown from Monisha Jaising teamed with statement earrings and a ring. (Source: style.cell/Instagram)