The 45th edition of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 21, and the runway was lit up with designs and apparels put together by prison inmates. The show displayed collections from Agua de Coco and Projeto Ponto Firme and the pieces were mostly black ensembles that were peppered with funky details like polka dots, ruffles and botanical colours.



Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana wore a creation from the Agua de Coco collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Source: AP)