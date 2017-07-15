Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor: Bollywood’s handsome hunks look suave and stylish at IIFA 2017
-
With IIFA 2017 underway, Bollywood celebrities are stepping out in style and we are not just talking about IIFA Rocks which took place yesterday. Press meets were also equally glamorous with both the beauties and hunks bringing their A-game. From Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, steal a glance at some of the most fashionable men at IIFA this year.
Carrying swag on his sleeve, Salman Khan stepped out in style at the IIFA 2017 green carpet. The actor wore a dark navy suit with a silk blue shirt. (Source: Instagram)
-
Saif Ali Khan stuck to navy with matching Brooks Brothers suit paired with a Hugo Boss shirt and Tom Ford tie. (Source: Instagram)
-
Shahid Kapoor exudes panache in his Herringbone & Sui white suit with black stripes towards the end of the sleeves. (Source: Instagram)
-
Suniel Shetty looked sauve in a dazzling blue suit paired with a white shirt. We think he looked quite stylish in his outfit for the evening. (Source: Instagram)
-
Karan Johar looked quite stylish in a black and white separates with a velvet red blazer and an Alexander McQueen lapel pin. (Source: Instagram)
-
Sushant Singh Rajput stuck to monochromes and picked a velvet blazer in a black and white combination. (Source: Instagram)
-
In his Paul Smith suit and Emporio Armani shirt, Varun Dhawan stole the show at IIFA 2017! (Source: Instagram)