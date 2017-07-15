Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor: Bollywood’s handsome hunks look suave and stylish at IIFA 2017

With IIFA 2017 underway, Bollywood celebrities are stepping out in style and we are not just talking about IIFA Rocks which took place yesterday. Press meets were also equally glamorous with both the beauties and hunks bringing their A-game. From Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, steal a glance at some of the most fashionable men at IIFA this year.



Carrying swag on his sleeve, Salman Khan stepped out in style at the IIFA 2017 green carpet. The actor wore a dark navy suit with a silk blue shirt. (Source: Instagram)