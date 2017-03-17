Saint Patrick’s Day: Here’s how people around the world observed the feast day

President Donald Trump (L), and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, (R), held up a bowl of Irish shamrocks during a St Patrick's Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Source: AP Photo)

Britain's Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, stroked Domnhall the Irish Wolfhound Mascot, at the St Patrick's Day Parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London. Their Royal Highnesses visited to present shamrocks to the Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. (Source: AP Photo)

A boy joined participants as they took part in the St Patrick's Day parade on the streets of Dublin. (Source: AP Photo)

A racegoer wearing Irish themed costume arrived for Gold Cup Day at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham England on St. Patrick's day. (Source: AP Photo)

A participant wore a beard in the colours of the Irish national flag and played bagpipe during the S. Patrick's Day Parade in Munich.(Source: AP)

St Patrick's Day festivities began on March 11, 2017, with the traditional river dyeing green where thousands watched from Michigan Avenue to Wacker Drive in Chicago. (Source: AP Photo)

Participants took part in the St Patrick's Day parade on the streets of Dublin. (Source: AP Photo)