1 / 13

After a highly controversial Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, Hollywood's awards season continued with the Screen Actors Guild Awards that were held on Sunday (January 21) saw celebrities dressed to the nines in all colours. This was after the sombre black flooded the Golden Globes red carpet two weeks back. While discourse on sexual harassment and women's rights continued on-stage and off-stage, we can't ignore the role such events play in setting the fashion trends for the coming year. Which is why, here's a look at which celebrity wore what at the SAG Awards.