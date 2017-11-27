1 / 9

Love has no boundaries and how and when fate brings two people together is quite amusing. Kensington Palace on Monday (November 27) officially announced that British royal Prince Harry has been engaged to American actress Meghan Markle. The news was not surprising, however, the announcement of their Spring wedding in 2018 took the Internet by storm. As the palace informed that the couple received blessings from Queen Elizabeth II and will be residing at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, people around the world congratulated the pair.



As fans were overjoyed with the fact that a commoner is going to be a part of the royal family now, we take a look at other royals who married outside royalty.



Seen here Prince Harry with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London. (Source: Reuters)