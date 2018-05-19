1 / 15

In a beautiful ceremony, the archbishop of Canterbury declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle husband and wife. The couple gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.



Wearing a sleek white silk boat-necked dress designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the Duchess of Sussex stole the show. Her sheer veil — down to her waist in front and billowing for what seemed like miles behind her — carried floral references to all 53 countries in the Commonwealth. (Source: AP)