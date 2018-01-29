1 / 21

Elena Duminica braids Mihaela Dragan's hair before performing in their play "Gadjo Dildo", during the "Roma Theatre is not Nomadic" tour, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, November 5, 2017. The title is a play on words from a 1997 film, "Gadjo Dilo", which means "Crazy Stranger" in Romani, the language of the 2 million Roma in the country, around a 10th of the population. "We advocate for Roma artists to have a voice, because Roma art was pretty marginalised and never valued, always stereotyped. I think this is our role, to make Roma art mainstream and cool, so that people come to our shows and talk about them," said Mihaela Dragan. (Source: Photo by Reuters)