Kitty Su, one of the most famous night clubs in Delhi, presented 'Under the Rainbow' - India's first ever fashion show featuring transgender models, drag queens and differently-abled people. Nitasha Biswas (Miss Trans Queen India 2017), two transgender staff members from The Lalit Group, Indian Drag Queens and DJ Kitty Glitter were few of the people who walked the ramp. They were dressed up by celebrated Indian designers such as Rohit Bal, Namrata Joshipura, Gauri and Nainika, Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini, Pallavi Mohan, Mehraab by Arun Ahuja and John Marya and Arjun Saluja. Here's a round up of the unique night.



Drag Queen Betta Naan Stop graces the ramp in a Namrata Joshipura ensemble.