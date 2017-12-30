Under the Rainbow: Rohit Bal, Namrata Joshipura and others dress up transgender models for a unique fashion show in Delhi
No Comments.
Best of Express
- EntertainmentCBFC to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali film UA certificate after cuts, suggests Padmavat as title
- CitiesMumbai Kamala Mills fire LIVE UPDATES: Lookout notice issued against 'One Above' owners
- If you leave BJP, will try to get you good post in Congress: Hardik's offer to Nitin Patel
- CitiesMumbai Kamala Mills tragedy: Probe reveals short circuit as cause of fire
- US may withhold USD 255 million aid to Pak for inaction against terror groups: Report
- EntertainmentTiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 8: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 217.60 crore
- EntertainmentPadmavati controversy: As the film gets clearance from CBFC, here's a timeline of the hurdles it faced
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma should leave the house, says poll
- EntertainmentCBFC to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali film UA certificate after cuts, suggests Padmavat as title
- SportsJaffer's fifty takes Vidarbha past 200 at stumps
- SportsGurbani becomes 2nd bowler to take hat-trick in Ranji final
- SportsDelhi police register FIR against Sushil Kumar
- TechnologyApple Watch 3 review: Three months on, I’m wondering if I have really used the best smartwatch well
- TechnologyFlipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale: Top discounts on Google Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, and more mobiles
- TechnologyNokia 3310 4G variant spotted on TENAA, could launch in January