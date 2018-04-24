1 / 8

Recently, leading Indian designers like Rohit Bal, Anju Modi, Payal Jain and Poonam Bhagat came together to showcase how the humble khadi can be used to make exquisite designer ensembles. A fashion show, ‘Khadi – Transcending Boundaries’, presented by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) provided a stage to the handspun pieces, inspired from the country's fabric of freedom, khadi. The designer creations had modern innovative twists to them in colours of white, black, indigo and mustard. Catch the highlights here.



Designer Anju Modi's collection featured peplum kurta teamed with dhotis that were muted. With minimal use of colour and dominating whites. (Source: APH Images)