Rangoli, a popular folk art, is often made at households during auspicious ceremonies. Known by disparate names—'alpona' in West Bengal, 'kolam' in the south — the spurt of colour adds joy to any occasion and it is fairly common to decorate households, especially the entrance, with rangoli. Made with different materials — from special rangoli powder, ground rice powder to flowers and diyas, it is a rather colourful way of ushering in and celebrating important days. As India gears up to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, participate in the patriotism by decorating your house with these beautiful tricolour rangoli designs. (Source: Kshama Bade/YouTube)