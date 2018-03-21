1 / 10

One of India’s most famed musicians, shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan is also referred as Ustad, or master, a title given to him as an honorary appreciation for his work. On his 102nd birth anniversary, here is a collection of pictures to reminisce the beauty of his talent. He is also credited with elevating the status of shehnai from an essential folk instrument to a global audience. (Source: Express Archives)