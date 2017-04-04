Remembering ‘Gaan Saraswati’ Kishori Amonkar

Born on April 10, 1932, in Mumbai, Kishori Amonkar was considered one of the foremost singers in Hindustani classical tradition. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, the singer belonged to the Jaipur gharana and was known for her distinctive style and innovation. The singer passed away in her sleep on Monday night at her Prabhadevi apartment in Mumbai. She was 84. The passing away of Gaana Saraswati has left a void in the world of Indian classical music. (Source: Express Archives/Photo by Hemant Chawla)

Amonkar's mortal remains being taken out from Ravindra Natya Mandir, Dadar, before the funeral. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The funeral will be held at Shivaji Park on Tuesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The singer represented the last of a generation of Hindustani classical vocalists in the country. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Several fans, students and other relatives gathered to pay homage to classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar's mortal remains kept for public display at Ravindra Natya mandir, Dadar on Tuesday in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

As the news of her demise broke late Monday night, music lovers and the fraternity immediately took to social media to express their sorrow and pay their respects. Among those who tweeted out were Lata Mangeshkar and Shankar Mahadevan. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Music aficionados thronged the home of Kishori Amonkar in central Mumbai today to pay their tributes to the renowned Hindustani classical vocalist. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Relatives consoled each other as they paid their last respect to the classical vocalist. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

She was known primarily for her skillful singing of classical khayal songs set in the traditional ragas of Hindustani music, but also performed the lighter classical thumri repertoire, bhajan, devotional songs and film music.(Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma paid homage to Amonkar in Dadar on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Amonkar’s death has come as a shock to music lovers as she was performing until last week. “I have to feel fine healthwise and at peace to perform. Otherwise, I don’t,” Amonkar had said in a recent interview to The Indian Express. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Amonkar’s was the finale performance at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium, where she enthralled the gathering with raga Puriya Dhanashree and Kausi Kanhara, after which she bowed down and requested the audience to invite her again. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Kishori Amonkar caught in a conversation with sarod player Amjad Ali Khan. (Source: Express Archives/Photo by RD Rai)

Kishori Amonkar, RP Goenka and Girija Devi at the press meet of RPG Music Festival. (Source: Express Archives/Photo by Ravi Batra)

Kishori Amonkar and Girija Devi smiled and posed for a click. (Source: Express Archives/Photo by Ravi Batra)

Pandit Shashank Katti and Champak Jain of Venus along with the Gaan Saraswati, Kishori Amonkar. (Source: Express Archives/Photo by Pravin Panchal)

Her musical training included honing a voice that travelled three octaves with much flourish, as well as the capability to discover and deliver micro-notes (shrutis) in the tradition of the gharana. (Source: Express Archives)

Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pandit Jasraj, Kishori Amonkar and Satish Vyas at the condolence meeting in Ravindra Natya Mandir to pay tribute to tabla maestro, the late Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan. (Source: Express Archives/Photo by Paroma Mukherjee)

Begum Parveen Sultana and classical singer Kishori Amonkar at a function in Ganesh Kala Krida Manch. (Source: Express Archives/Photo by Shivakumar Swamy)

Amonkar learnt music under the tutelage of her mother, the late, great Mogubai Kurdikar, who had herself trained under Alladiya Khan Saheb, the doyen of the Jaipur gharana. (Source: Express Archives/Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Apart from singing classical khayal songs set in Hindustani ragas, Amonkar also sang bhajans, lighter classical thumri repertoire and devotional songs. The vocalist was praised for bringing emotion in her singing and dared to break out of the conventions of Hindustani classical music. (Source: Express Archives)

Known to be temperamental — her anger during concerts is synonymous with her music — an era has ended with Amonkar’s death. (Source: Express Archives)