Religion has, in today's world, gone much beyond from being just a private practice to acquire socio-economic-politico dimensions. And somewhere along the way, the spiritual and faith aspects may have gotten lost, buried or hidden. At a time when the discourse over religion versus faith versus existence has intensified to gargantuan proportions, Reuters photographers have showcased the 'phenomenon' captured through their lenses. These portrayals range from the calming to the quirky to the violent, laying bare the various shades 2017 has experienced.



Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag, India. (Source: Reuters)