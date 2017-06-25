Rath Yatra 2017: Devotees across world celebrate chariot festival

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Debi Subhadra are all decked up on the eve of Rath Yatra festival in Puri. (Source PTI)

The cart festival of Lord Jagannath, traditionally known as the Jagannath Rath Yatra, is more than 5,000 years old. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Muslims present a picture of Lord Krishna and Radha to Jagannath temple priest Dilipdas Maharaj as a gesture of communal harmony, ahead of 140th Annunal Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Source PTI)

Rath Yatra marks the return of Lord Krishna to Vrindavan with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The three deities go on a nine-day journey to the Gundicha Temple. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The wait for devotees to witness Yatra is over. A devotee celebrating in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Nandighosa (Rath of Lord Jagannath), Taladhwaja (Balabhadra) and Devadalana (Subhadra) ride out on Rath Yatra since 12th century. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)