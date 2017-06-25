Rath Yatra 2017: Devotees across world celebrate chariot festival
-
The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Debi Subhadra are all decked up on the eve of Rath Yatra festival in Puri. (Source PTI)
-
The cart festival of Lord Jagannath, traditionally known as the Jagannath Rath Yatra, is more than 5,000 years old. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)
-
Muslims present a picture of Lord Krishna and Radha to Jagannath temple priest Dilipdas Maharaj as a gesture of communal harmony, ahead of 140th Annunal Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Source PTI)
-
Rath Yatra marks the return of Lord Krishna to Vrindavan with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)
-
The three deities go on a nine-day journey to the Gundicha Temple. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)
-
The wait for devotees to witness Yatra is over. A devotee celebrating in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)
-
Nandighosa (Rath of Lord Jagannath), Taladhwaja (Balabhadra) and Devadalana (Subhadra) ride out on Rath Yatra since 12th century. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)
-
A Hindu devotee performs Gatka, a traditional martial arts form, during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad. (Source PTI)