Ramadan 2017: How Muslims around the world are observing the holy month of Ramzan

Published on June 19, 2017 6:20 pm
    Ramadan, also known as Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims across the world celebrate the holy month commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to prophet Muhammad, by observing rigorous fasting from dawn until dusk, and then indulge in a sumptuous thereafter, known as Iftar. During this one month, the devotees are expected to refrain from consuming any food, from drinking alocohol or any liquids, smoking or engaging in sexual relations. They are expected to adhere to rigorous fasting and praying schedules during this time and give alms benevolently. Here is how Muslims across the world are observing the period of Ramadan. (Source: Reuters)

    Muslims can be seen waiting in Ajmer, to break their day-long fast at Iftar during the holy month of Ramzan at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on Monday.(Source: Reuters)

    Muslims break their fast during fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid, New Delhi.(Source: Reuters)

    Muslim boys pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Yangon, Myanmar. (Source: Reuters)

    Muslims break their fast during the Fasting holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata.(Source: Reuters)

    Muslims break their fast during fasting month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid, New Delhi.(Source: Reuters)

    Iranian Shiite Muslims pray in Laylat al-Qadr, or the night of destiny, during holy fasting month of Ramadan after midnight, in central Tehran, Iran.(Source: Reuters)

    Kashmiri Muslim women cry and pray upon seeing a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, displayed to devotees on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar.(Source: Reuters)

    Kashmiri Muslim women offer morning prayers on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar.(Source: Reuters)

    Kashmiri Muslims pray on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan.(Source: Reuters)

    A boy performs ablution before Friday prayers at a mosque during a Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan.(Source: Reuters)

    Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India.(Source: Reuters)

    A worker dries up vermicelli, a popular and a famous dish, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a factory in Allahabad on Sunday.(Source: Reuters)

    Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, displayed to devotees on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan.(Source: Reuters)

    Muslim women pray during the Friday prayers for Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.(Source: Reuters)

    Men attend Friday prayers at a mosque during a Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan.(Source: Reuters)

    Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi.(Source: Reuters)

    Muslims offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India.(Source: Reuters)

    A Muslim man arrives to offer the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India.(Source: Reuters)

    A young Muslim boy looks on as he attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India.(Source: Reuters)

    A young Muslim girl reacts as she attends the third Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Bengaluru, India.(Source: Reuters)

    A man prays on the third Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Chennai, India.(Source: Reuters)

    A Muslim vendor prays before eating his Iftar (breaking fast) meal on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata.(Source: Reuters)

    A Muslim vendor prays before eating his Iftar (breaking fast) meal on a roadside during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kolkata.(Source: Reuters)

    A boy offers evening prayers at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Agartala, India.(Source: Reuters)

    A woman offers prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India.(Source: Reuters)

    A man offers prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer.(Source: Reuters)

    A woman offers prayers inside the shrine of Muslim saint Shah-e-Alam during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ahmedabad.(Source: Reuters)

    Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Allahabad.(Source: Reuters)

    Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora on the outskirts of Srinagar.(Source: Reuters)

