1 / 10

Millions of Muslim around the world mark the start of Ramadan, which is a month of intense prayer and nightly feasts. This year Ramadan will end on June 15, Friday. During this occasion Muslim celebrate the holy month, which commemorates the first revelation of the Holy Quran to prophet Muhammad, by observing rigorous fasting from dawn to dusk after which they indulge in a meal known as Iftar. The fast is an act of faith and worship towards Allah(God), seeking to suppress their desire and increase their spiritual piety. During the month many Muslims donate to charities and feed the hungry. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and it is traditionally a time to give gifts to family and friends. The main purpose of Ramadan is to teach the importance of self-control and also highlight the sufferings of the poor. Ramadan's fasting rules help an individual to cleanse ones body and mind.