Muslims all over the world fast from dawn to dusk on Ramadan, which is the ninth month in the Muslim calendar and is considered a holy period. This year, Ramadan began on the evening of May 15, Tuesday and will end on the evening of June 14, Thursday. During this auspicious occasion, Muslims across the world celebrate the holy month commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to prophet Muhammad, by observing rigorous fasting from dawn until dusk.They then indulge in a sumptuous meal, known as Iftar.



The objective of the fast is to remind the suffering of the less fortunate and to bring the followers closer to God. As mentioned in the holy book, Quran, Muslims, during this month, are supposed to donate alms to the poor and feed the hungry.



Muslim women offer prayers on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Akbar Mosque, Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. (Source: Reuters)