Devendra Fadnavis offers Ram Navami prayers to Lord Ram and Sita; so does the rest of India

As the nine days of Chaitra Navratri comes to an end, the last day is celebrated as Ram Navami, the auspicious day considered as Lord Ram's birthday. Apart from Ayodhya, the festival is widely celebrated in Sitamarhi (Bihar) — Sita's birthplace and Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) — a place from where Ram began his journey to Lanka, to rescue Sita after being abducted by Ravan.



Devotees celebrating Ram Navami at Ram Mandir, Wadala, Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Shree Sansthan Ramajanya Devasthan Ramnavami Festival at Vile Parle. (Source: Express photos by Santosh Parab)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Governor of Assam Banwarilal Purohit offer prayers to Lord Ram and Sita during a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Nagpur. (Source: PTI)

Devotees celebrating Ram Navami at Belapur, Navi Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Ram Navami rally preparations by members of South Kolkata Viswa Hindu Parisad a day before the festival. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Devotees celebrating Ram Navami festival at Ram Mandir, Wadala in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

An Indian woman applies colour to idols of Hindu God Ram as she sells them by a roadside stall ahead of 'Ram Navami' festival in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)