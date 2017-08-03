The fervour of Raksha Bandhan: How people across India are gearing up for the celebrations

With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, people are all set to celebrate the special occasion with great fervour. The festival, that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister, will be observed on August 7 this year. Here's how people across India are gearing up, take a look.



Residents purchase rakhi on the eve of Raksha Bandan at the Sector 22 Market in Chandigarh. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

A child plays peek-a-boo with rakhis. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

As the festival is approaching, a lot of shops have a bundle of colourful rakhis hanging around! (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

From simple ones to designer rakhis, a huge variety is available at several shops. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

A mother and daughter duo smile as they choose rakhis for their brothers. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

One of the many variants of the Modi rakhis available at a rakhi shop. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

A crowd of girls sell rakhis at a stall near the Dadar market in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

A shopkeeper arranges rakhi at a shop in Kolkata ahead of Raksha Bandhan. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A girl is buying rakhi at a shop in Kolkata ahead of Raksha Bandhan in Kolkata. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)