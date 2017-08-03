Latest News
The fervour of Raksha Bandhan: How people across India are gearing up for the celebrations

Published on August 3, 2017 9:48 pm
    With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, people are all set to celebrate the special occasion with great fervour. The festival, that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister, will be observed on August 7 this year. Here's how people across India are gearing up, take a look.

    Residents purchase rakhi on the eve of Raksha Bandan at the Sector 22 Market in Chandigarh. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

    A child plays peek-a-boo with rakhis. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

    As the festival is approaching, a lot of shops have a bundle of colourful rakhis hanging around! (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

    From simple ones to designer rakhis, a huge variety is available at several shops. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

    A mother and daughter duo smile as they choose rakhis for their brothers. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

    One of the many variants of the Modi rakhis available at a rakhi shop. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

    A crowd of girls sell rakhis at a stall near the Dadar market in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

    A shopkeeper arranges rakhi at a shop in Kolkata ahead of Raksha Bandhan. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

    A girl is buying rakhi at a shop in Kolkata ahead of Raksha Bandhan in Kolkata. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

    To celebrate Raksha Bandhan, students from RBK school Mira-bhyander made a 6-feet-long Rakhi by using waste materials. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

