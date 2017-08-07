Raksha Bandhan 2017: A look at how India is celebrating this day

India boasts of a rich cultural heritage. There are several festivals observed all through the year and each represents a particular culture and significance. Among others, Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the unique bond between siblings can be hailed as most special. On this day sisters tie a thread or a band on their brother's wrist and pray for his long life and happiness. This year the day is observed on August 7, and different parts of the country are busy celebrating this day. Here's a look at how people across the country are celebrating this festival.



Kolkata: Woman celebrates Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi on the wrist of a taxi driver. (Source: Reuters)