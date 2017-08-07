Raksha Bandhan 2017: A look at how India is celebrating this day
-
India boasts of a rich cultural heritage. There are several festivals observed all through the year and each represents a particular culture and significance. Among others, Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the unique bond between siblings can be hailed as most special. On this day sisters tie a thread or a band on their brother's wrist and pray for his long life and happiness. This year the day is observed on August 7, and different parts of the country are busy celebrating this day. Here's a look at how people across the country are celebrating this festival.
Kolkata: Woman celebrates Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi on the wrist of a taxi driver. (Source: Reuters)
-
Srinagar: Woman ties rakhi on the wrist of a police officer to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, inside India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp on August 7. (Source: Reuters)
-
Allahabad: A girl ties rakhi on her brother's wrist on August 8, 2017. (Source AP )
-
Ahmedabad : Schoolgirls tie rakhis onto the wrist of a police officer on August 5, 2017. (Source: Reuters)
-
Allahabad: A young girl ties rakhi on her brother's wrist on August 8, 2017. (Source: AP Photos)
-
Allahabad: Women wait in a line to tie rakhi' to their brothers lodged in Naini Central Prison on August 7, 2017. (Source: PTI)
-
Kolkata: Muslim women tying rakhis on the wrist of a rickshaw puller on August 7, 2017. (Source: PTI)
-
Bhopal: Children of the Brahmin community performing rituals on Shravani Mahotsava and Raksha Bandhan to mark the end of holy month of Shravan on August 7, 2017. (Source: PTI)
-
Bhopal: Women tying Rakhi and offering sweets to their brother in jail. (Source: PTI)
-
Jammu: Women staying in an old age home tie rakhis to men. (Source: PTI)
-
Puri Beach: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creating a sand on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
-
Allahabad: Girl ties rakhi to a blind girl at State Blind School, Allahabad. (Source: AP Photos)
-
Kolkata: A sex worker ties rakhi on the wrist of a commuter inside Sonagachhi, the biggest red light district in Kolkata. (Source: AP Photos)