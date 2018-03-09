1 / 7

Celebrated Sufi singer Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away in Amritsar today after suffering from cardiac arrest. The Wadali Brothers – comprising of Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali – had created a distinct mark for themselves in the genre of Sufi music. Deeply invested in the Sufi philosophy, the Wadali Brothers sang in the gurbani, kafi, ghazal and bhajan genres of music and abstained from commercialising their music. They mostly sang in the praise of the divine lord. (Source: Express Archives)