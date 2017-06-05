World Environment Day 2017: 10 quirky ways to protect the environment

Human beings have a rather difficult relationship with the environment. On what should have been symbiotic has now become strenuous owing to our reckless attitude towards nature. In order to raise awareness regarding this, every year on June 5 World Environment Day is observed. Started by United Nations(UN) in 1974, the day is used as a mechanism to raise awareness on the growing environmental issues that are plaguing the world right now. Everything from marine pollution to over pollution is touched upon and discussed. We bring to you ten easy ways to protect the environment. Read on.



