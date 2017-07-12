Latest News
  • ‘Blood-soaked’ tampons as art? Project Period Art tackles menstruation stigma

Published on July 12, 2017 6:27 pm
    Even as the BJP government implemented the new tax reform Goods and Service Tax on July 1, many people (save the CAs) in the country are still trying to get a grasp on and about how it works. This includes the 12 per cent tax that has been imposed on sanitary napkins following the implementation of GST. At a time when many women don't have access to proper sanitation, the move comes across as regresive and definitely not women-friendly. Joining the debate in a visually appeasing way is Art Consultant Rajkamal Aich. He embarked on Period Art Project, to drive home the irony — exemption on sindoor, bindis and bangles, and a heavy tax on sanitary napkins which is a necessity rather than a choice. Click through to see how he makes the very essential talk on the 'taboo' topic of menstruation in a creative way. (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich) (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich)

    For his project, Aich used tampons to make the illustrations. (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich)

    Reportedly, Aich was surprised that a lot of men he knew had no idea what tampons where — what could be one of the results of deeply-laden patriarchy. So he chose to use the sanitary hygiene product. (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich)

    Some of the pertinent illustrations that stood out are the ones that shows a woman flying a kite (represented by a tampon) implying the freedom that women gets when they have access to proper sanitary hygiene. (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich)

