‘Blood-soaked’ tampons as art? Project Period Art tackles menstruation stigma
Even as the BJP government implemented the new tax reform Goods and Service Tax on July 1, many people (save the CAs) in the country are still trying to get a grasp on and about how it works. This includes the 12 per cent tax that has been imposed on sanitary napkins following the implementation of GST. At a time when many women don't have access to proper sanitation, the move comes across as regresive and definitely not women-friendly. Joining the debate in a visually appeasing way is Art Consultant Rajkamal Aich. He embarked on Period Art Project, to drive home the irony — exemption on sindoor, bindis and bangles, and a heavy tax on sanitary napkins which is a necessity rather than a choice. Click through to see how he makes the very essential talk on the 'taboo' topic of menstruation in a creative way. (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich) (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich)
For his project, Aich used tampons to make the illustrations. (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich)
Reportedly, Aich was surprised that a lot of men he knew had no idea what tampons where — what could be one of the results of deeply-laden patriarchy. So he chose to use the sanitary hygiene product. (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich)
Some of the pertinent illustrations that stood out are the ones that shows a woman flying a kite (represented by a tampon) implying the freedom that women gets when they have access to proper sanitary hygiene. (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich)
