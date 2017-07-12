‘Blood-soaked’ tampons as art? Project Period Art tackles menstruation stigma

Even as the BJP government implemented the new tax reform Goods and Service Tax on July 1, many people (save the CAs) in the country are still trying to get a grasp on and about how it works. This includes the 12 per cent tax that has been imposed on sanitary napkins following the implementation of GST. At a time when many women don't have access to proper sanitation, the move comes across as regresive and definitely not women-friendly. Joining the debate in a visually appeasing way is Art Consultant Rajkamal Aich. He embarked on Period Art Project, to drive home the irony — exemption on sindoor, bindis and bangles, and a heavy tax on sanitary napkins which is a necessity rather than a choice. Click through to see how he makes the very essential talk on the 'taboo' topic of menstruation in a creative way. (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich) (Source: Photo by Rajkamal Aich)