Priyanka Chopra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Aug 20 – Aug 26)

Hit: After her best friend Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the top style icons we have today. The quintessential bubbly actor who is usually seen smiling, pouting and skipping all over the place is one who loves to experiment with her sartorial choices and clearly, her outfits reflect her bold, contagious, bubbly energy. Recently, we spotted her in a beautiful yellow dress featuring batwing sleeves and waist-tie details from Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2017 collection. We think it’s a ray of sunshine and has the power to turn your frown upside down on a rainy day. She styled it with the same black heels from Zara which we have seen her wearing in the past on numerous occasions, muted-makeup and windswept hair. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Hit: For a casual dinner outing at a friend's house, Priyanka Chopra was seen acing her fashion game in a sequined, batwing sleeve top and frayed denims. The Quantico star picked this fresh-off-the-runway top from designer Shweta Kapur’s label 431-88 to add some oomph to her look. This lady is sure giving us fashion goals on how to look glamorous without trying too hard. Don’t miss out on how she took it up a notch by styling it with a pair of metallic silver heels from Lulu and Sky. Here, too she was seen sporting the same brown-tangerine lip shade, but the casually tousled hair gave out a more relaxed vibe. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Miss: This look of Tamannaah Bhatia didn’t go down well with us. The white polka dot jumpsuit with the corset style bodice from Saaksha & Kinnie paired with the longline cape looks odd and the addition of the statement silver necklace from Amrapali Jewels does not help either. She could have easily done away with both, pull her hair up in a wavy ponytail and complemented her outfit with statement earrings. It would have been nice if celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra would have kept it simple. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Hit: Ileana D’Cruz was seen trying something which most of us would stay away from for the fear of failing – mixing prints. What she did is definitely not a child’s play and the fact that it came out really well is a bonus. The Baadshaho actor looked effortlessly chic in a chevron print, boat neck dress and a longline summer jacket designed by Swati Vijaivargie. It would be fair to say that her outfit had both classic yet boho vibes to it and she rounded it out well with a pair of beautiful dusty grey block heels, a blue handbag and retro-inspired orange tint sunglasses. (Source: Instagram/manav.manglani)

Hit: Sonam Kapoor who was in the US brought a bit of New York City styling with her when she landed in Mumbai. The way she styled the preppy musical keynotes shirt dress from Yves Saint Laurent with an oversized denim jacket is the best thing we have seen in a long time. The pair of white sneakers from Nike and the Louis Vuitton handbag complemented her outfit well. We love that she kept her make-up minimal, wore her hair centre-parted and put on those classic sunglasses. Talk about taking casual style to the next level! (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor wore a handpainted and embroidered cape from the house of Vedika M that she paired along with a simple body-hugging dress. Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed her outfit with a pair of white strappy heels from Dune London and geeky clear glasses from Vogue Eyewear. We think she looked good. (Source: Instagram/tanghavri)

Hit: Yami Gautam who was in Delhi to attend a mobile launch event was seen in a black suit by Intrinsic by Muskaan Goswami. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled it with a lace-up neck detail white top and sky high black strappy heels. We think she did well with the voluminous, messy ponytail and muted-makeup but D’Cruz stole the show here. She wins hands down. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami)

Miss: For a promotional event, Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in an all-black ensemble put together by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Lakshmi Lehr. The black Deme By Gabriella crop top and the ruffled, high-low skirt from Sandro Paris Officiel allowed her to show off her perfectly toned abs but it did nothing more than that. We think it’s one of the worst looks of the actor, ever! Even her beauty game lacked finesse and we are really disappointed. To put it bluntly, this look is a complete drab. (Source: Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Hit: Karisma Kapoor was seen in a black and silver long sleeve dress from Manish Malhotra’s cocktail collection. She chose to pair her outfit with black heels and kept her make-up fresh and minimal with just beautifully kohled-eyes. We think she looked good.



Meanwhile, Amrita Arora was seen stepping out in a bold and beautiful sheer number with pink floral appliques on it. She chose a pair of pumps that went well with her outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sonali Bendre made a warm appearance at Manish Malhotra's show at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 in a silver off-shoulder collar shirt that she paired with an embellished black long skirt from the designer’s collection. She left her hair open and mid-parted and chose to go for a deep red shade for her lips, looking just perfect for a cocktail gathering. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Disha Patani, who has rarely disappointed us with her sartorial choices, clearly turned up the temperatures at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 in an embellished three hued-dress with a plunging neckline. She chose to go for a smokey-eye make-up to accentuate her look and left her sideswept hair open. Dangling earcuffs and strappy sandals rounded out her look well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: For an event, Esha Gupta kept it simple and really chic in a blue floral print jacket and fitted pants from Twelve AM:PM. We love how she wore it with the white pussy bow blouse. The studded ankle strap heels from Charles and Keith complemented her outfit well. The entire look gave out a very relaxed vibe and that’s what we like about it. Pulling her hair up into a romantic, low bun was a good idea. (Source: Instagram/egupta)

Hit: Dia Mirza looked splendid in a silver long-sleeved dress with heavy embellishments. Otherwise seen wearing straight hair or soft curls, Mirza decided to give out ‘wild child’ vibes and styled her hair into a curly mane. She kept her make-up simple and teamed her outfit with a pair of silver sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)