Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy: Take some fashion inspiration before your next vacation

Vacations are the perfect way to get the happiness flowing, and to get the peace back in life after a hectic work schedule. No wonder, a lot of people are quitting their job to travel the world. Are you planning to go for a trip? Before you pack your bags, take some fashion inspiration from these Bollywood divas to make a style statement while you trek, sail or fly.



Go colourful this summer just like Priyanka Chopra in a multi-coloured striped suit from Etro if you are visiting Europe. The pink-blue-beige-black-red stripes of the bell-bottomed, bishop-sleeved pantsuit, cinched at the waist with a red belt, is a retro rainbow! (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Mouni Roy shows off her svelte figure in a soft pink dress during her vacation at Chicago. You can flaunt the same ethereal style if you're going in the lap of nature. To go with the flow, carry a sling bag with it. (Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's chequered off-shoulder tiered dress from Jodi will instantly turn the holiday mode on. You can carry it off with a huge bag like Kapoor and tie your hair in neat plaits too. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's carefree look in a sleeveless tank top and shorts is all you need this summer. It will take you just five minutes to dress up and run off to the beach if you're holidaying near the sea. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Is being a tourist your favourite thing? Parineeti Chopra shows how to dress up like one! Not only does it look fashionable, it will also keep you safe in a cold place. You could also go hiking on snow in the same attire. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Malaika Arora Khan's style quotient in an orange swimsuit is just what you need on a beach. If orange is not what you like, add a pop of any block colour that you love, and accent it with reflecting sunglasses. (Source: Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's simple blue dress is all you need for a carefree vacation. You can also get creative and accessorise yourself with a tiara made of green stem and stalk! (Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty's pink top with contrasting yoga tights give the feels of a rather cool outing. Her glares are simply perfect to go with it. What's more, the dress is perfect if you want to stop by, and meditate or get your fitness bout. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Radhika Apte is a water baby in this white sleeveless dress and blue striped hat! You could add a pair of long danglers with this dress and wear it while boating. (Source: Radhika Apte/Instagram)

Sussanne Khan looks adorable in a short stylish dress while vacationing in Rome. The day dress would look lovely on a sunny morning, or if you're planning to wear it in the evening, pair it up with peep toes or pumps. (Source: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

A long skirt and a white one-shoulder wonder looks beautiful on Karisma Kapoor as she enjoys at her vacation in a chateau! The dress is a good choice while visiting museums, old forts or monuments too. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Wear an off-shoulder dress and pair it with a hat and boots to get the holiday feel just like Mouni Roy. While she wore it in a park, you could also wear it while enjoying a brisk walk along the riverside or in the interiors of a town. (Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha pairs her denim shorts with a black full-sleeved shirt, and we think it's perfect for a lazy holiday. It's also the right choice if you have to go for a trek right after sightseeing. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz dons a flowy dress as she revels in the view of the majestic waterfalls behind her. You could add spark to a dress like that with a classy bag and diamond studs to enjoy a fancy dinner later on. (Source: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

A mini dress or a maxi gown, Bipasha Basu knows how to flaunt it in style. Pair your dress with a cool contrasting bag and sneakers splashing a pop of colours just like her and unleash your quirky side. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

A flowy dress is the best pick for a soothing summer trip in the midst of nature, and Twinkle Khanna charms hearts while sipping her cup of joy. (Source: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra gives vacation goals in this blue gown designed by Tanya Taylor and the white overcoat from Camilla and Marc. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Nothing's better than a hat to make a fashion statement in the sunny weather, and Sonam Kapoor adds sass to it in the white off-shoulder dress. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor's colourful long skirt with the red scarf is a great way to start a summery day. While she tied her hair in a ponytail, you could leave your locks open and enjoy the light breeze. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz's printed dress is just what you need in the middle of the ocean while going in your yacht. Accessorise the look with some bracelets and a pair of earrings. (Source: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Don a hat and a sleeveless wonder for an exciting sightseeing trip. Leave your hair open and add zing with a pair of cool sunglasses like Bipasha Basu! (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif looks ravishing in red while soaking up the sun at her beach holiday. Experiment with your hairstyle in a similar dress by making half plaits or wear a nose pin and funky earrings. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Designer duo Hemant and Nandita’s bohemian black dress is just the perfect thing to wear while on a beach vacation. But, you can also carry it off while going shopping in the local markets. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Who can forget Shilpa Shetty's backless dress at the beach? Take inspiration from her for your next trip with a pair of colourful flip flops. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)