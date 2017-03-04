Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Feb 26 – March 4)

Hit: Anushka Sharma’s sense of style has always flipped between athleisure and princess-y. Over the years, we have seen the Phillauri actress experimenting with her looks and the last couple of days has been a delight too. Recently, Sharma was seen attending an event looking super cool in a metallic pantsuit from Topshop. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who is popularly known as Deepika Padukone‘s stylist, worked her magic on the actress this time. The shiny pantsuit was paired with the pastel velvet tank from H&M and a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. Celebrity make-up artist, Vardan Nayak gave her a natural look and bouncy waves. We think she looked lovely! (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

Hit: There was this time when Alia Bhatt was spotted in a beautiful summery number by Swati Vijaivargie. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the cold-shoulder printed outfit did justice to her petite frame. Nude strappy heels and silver danglers from House of Shikha rounded off her look. (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Hit: Fashionistas are talking about how Sonam Kapoor recently wore a sari inspired by Emilio Pucci’s latest collection on her Abu Dhabi trip. The actress was spotted in a gorgeous sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. We feel the pale green and white fringe sari is fun and elegant at the same time. It sure does have a modern vibe to it. Trust our very own Bollywood fashionista to add an interesting twist to it. She styled her look to perfection with jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, glitter eyeliner and a gorgeous pink lip shade.(Source: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)

Hit: The current darling of the West, Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet in a beautiful Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown. The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection. She complemented her look with a pair of $5 million 60 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and chunky bracelets on both wrists. The Baywatch star kept her hair and make-up simple with sleek side parted hair and soft pink lips. (Source: AP)

Hit: Neha Dhupia who’s been missing in action for sometime now was seen at a hair dressing awards event in a Gauri and Nainika gown. We think the actress looked gorgeous in this black outfit featuring a peplum waist and a mesh plunging neckline. But more than the anything else, we loved her faux curled bob hairdo. (Source: Instagram/Neha Dhupia)

Hit: Sonam Kapoor was seen attending a family wedding in Abu Dhabi where the actress and her sister/stylist Rhea Kapoor picked a beautiful Anamika Khanna ensemble. The contemporary colourful embroidered marvel was accentuated with statement jewellery, a red clutch and a pair of pretty juttis. Celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni worked her magic by giving the fashionista dark kohl eyes and a lovely matte plum lip while celebrity hairstylist Hiral Bhatia gave her gorgeous curly locks. She looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)

Miss: We spotted Sonakshi Sinha on March 1 in a monochrome number. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai picked up the separates from Nishka Lulla that included a crop top and an oversized skirt. She accessorised the look with an Outhouse choker, which was just the perfect add-on to the look but somehow, Sinha wasn’t able to carry it off. Winged liners, bronze cheeks and a beautiful nude lip shade rounded out her look. We feel her beauty look was gorgeous and she looked really pretty neck-up but we just couldn’t warm up to her outfit. (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)

Hit: Esha Gupta who’s been missing from the limelight for a while now was seen in Mumbai doing a round of media interactions for her upcoming film Commando 2 in a blue lace pantsuit from Asava. The actress styled it with a pair of black sandals, soft curls and nude make-up. We think she looked absolutely gorgeous! (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)

Hit: Freida Pinto knows how to do a Hollywood classic look just too well. The actress was seen attending Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter in Beverly Hills, California, and for the occasion she picked a beautiful, shimmery one-shoulder Elie Saab gown with a thigh-high slit. Given how gorgeous the gown is, she didn’t opt for any dramatic make-up or accessory. Just a deep marsala lip shade, a pair of metallic heels from Jimmy Choo and jewellery from D’Orazio rounded her look. (Source: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri)

Hit: At the Oscars after-party, Priyanka Chopra picked a Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline. What’s worth noticing is that even their make-up and hair was perfect. Chopra kept her look simple and her only choice of accessory was a pair of earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. Her make-up was just the right amount of nude with mascara eyes, sharp defined brows and a beautiful pink lip shade and even her hair was perfect in that slightly puffed side part. (Source: Instagram/bollywoodfashionfiesta)

Hit: We loved it when Alia Bhatt opted for a fusion look in a pink button-down which she teamed with a pair of bright yellow pants, both from Raw Mango. She complemented her look with a pair of Amrapali earrings. She looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)