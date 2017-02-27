Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white again in Ralph & Russo

Forget runways or fashion weeks, the Academy Awards probably have always been the best place to showcase haute couture with celebs stepping out in the most gorgeous outfits. We are elated that the most awaited event of the year - 89th Academy Awards - is finally here with the who's who of Hollywood sashaying down the red carpet, not to forget our very own Indian sensation, Priyanka Chopra. (Source: AP)

Chopra graced the red carpet in a beautiful Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown. The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset accentuated her curves to perfection. (Source: AP)

She complemented her look with a pair of $5 million 60 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and chunky bracelets on both wrists.

The Baywatch star kept her hair and make-up simple with sleek side parted hair and soft pink lips. (Source: AP)

Going by her previous appearances on the red carpet in fitted yet flared gowns, this look came as a surprise. Remember the Zahir Muraid creation she sported at the Oscars last year? Also, the one-shoulder red gown by Jason Wu at the Emmys 2016? We are happy that she went for something sharp this year.

Priyanka Chopra attained international fame much before she became a Bollywood darling. Winning Miss World, Chopra had already made her mark on an international platform. to debut in Bollywood after winning an international pageant in 2000, one might call it destiny that she should find stardom at an international level as well. From acting as a gorgeous model in Fashion, Chopra has gone on to nailing red carpet events, no matter which part of the globe she's in. From the stunning Zuhair Murad white gown at the Oscars to the ethereal Schiaparelli Couture gown at Cannes, Chopra's experimented with her looks and style, evolving into a glocal style icon. As the Quantico actress turns 34, here's a look at her international red carpet appearances.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra nailed it in this beautiful Schiaparelli Couture gown at the Cannes green carpet. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the Baywatch star looked ethereal in this flowing chiffon gown with a Roman-style neckline, which she paired with classic Cartier jewellery. (Source: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful in an Atelier Versace backless blue column gown, baring a good amount of leg. The cerulean halter dress with a thigh-high slit was paired with Antonini earrings. She kept her make-up casual and simple, opting for nude sun-kissed look and a stylish, messy braid.

For the 2016 White House Correspondents’ dinner, which was US President Barack Obama’s last in office, Priyanka Chopra chose a semi-sheer Zuhair Murad dress with a plunging neckline. (Source: AP)

For the TIME 100 gala, Priyanka Chopra picked a white suit from Danish label ST. studio by Olcay Gulsen. The actor accessorised it with a lariat necklace from Lorraine Schwartz and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. It was a much welcome change from the dresses and gowns at the red carpet but the look had a few faults. We think the suit was ill-fitted and that top bun was just out of place. (Photo: AP)

The moment is finally here, our very own Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a white, strapless, sexy gown by Zuhair Murad on the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California, on February 28. (Source: Reuters)

The gown was belted with a silver belt, and she accessorised it with a silver clutch, drop earrings and statement rings. (Source: AP)

The Baywatch actress also rocked a very light, golden brown smokey eye. Diamond accessories were an integral part of her wardrobe as Chopra sported big, chunky drop earrings and rings. "Diamonds are a girls best friend.. #Oscars," she wrote alongside a photograph on Instagram. (Source: Reuters)

The white dress is mostly sheer dress with white feathery details. Chopra has been slaying it with her red carpet fashion over the past couple of years. She's carried off vintage gowns with as much elegance and style as a six-yard sari. What shines through each time the Quantico star steps into the spotlight is the ease with which she carries off her varied sartorial stylings. A far cry from her initial awkward days of jeans and Tee that exuded a more tomboy-ish feel. In an interview with a fashion blogger, Chopra's stylist Ami Patel once spoke about how she'd take a brief from Chopra before devising her look for an event. Here's a look-back at the diva's previous red carpet international appearances. (Source: AP)

Priyanka Chopra continues to dazzle at Oscars 2016. After wowing the world with her choice of a white Zuhair Murad white gown, Priyanka Chopra was shining in a beautiful grey Jenny Packham gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Priyanka tied her hair in a sleek pony and matching jewels. (Source: AP)

For the British film awards, or BAFTA, tea party, Priyanka Chopra went experimental with her look. She wore an Anita Ko dress with an Alex Mika Jewelry ring and Nicholas Kirkwood pumps. Her hair was styled by Hair by Castillo, and this is the most edgy hair we've ever seen her sport. (Source: celebrities.worldwide/Instagram)

Starting with this year's looks, Chopra looked stunning in a two-tone Three Floor velvet dress at the pre-Oscars party, with a peeking bra detail. She paired the outfit with silver Nicholas Kirkwood heels. (Source: AP)

The Quantico star walked the red carpet of the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown — a designer she's favoured before as well. The awards were held on January 30 in Los Angeles, where Chopra's pink lacy affair turned heads for all the right reasons, as did her choice of a bold orchid lip colour. (Source: AP)

It's not uncommon to spot the pretty lass in saris for international red carpet events. Take a look at her pick of a gorgeous black and gold Ritu Kumar sari at the 2012 Marrakech Film Festival. The lace details on the blouse were breathtaking, and the sari showed off her curves perfectly. Luscious red lips with the black sari completed the fabulous look, don't you agree? (Source: Reuters)

Chopra dazzled in a Vera Wang sequined dress with shades of gold and silver as she walked the red carpet of People's Choice Awards held on January 7, 2016 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre. She paired the stunning dress with a pair of killer silver Jimmy Choos. Dramatic eyes, subtle lip colour, Leticia Linton and Anita Ko earrings and rings from Djula and H. Stern completed her sparkling look. (Source: AP)

At the ABC’s upfront presentation in March 2015, Chopra was spotted in Alexander Wang separates and a pair of Louboutin Dictata pumps. Going with a rather casual look, and letting her hair down (quite literally), the Don-girl may have looked a bit washed out, but adorable nevertheless. (Source: Reuters)

Giving off a very Julia Roberts vibe in this gorgeous Gauri and Nainika gown, Chopra couldn't have looked more beautiful even if she tried. Tailored with asymmetrical lines and cut-out detailing in high-contrast black and white, the classic gown is one for the wall of fame, for certain. (PS: The back features a deep red band that's indicative of the star's exuberance.) (Source: Reuters)

Chopra's vintage Lanvin LBD at the Chanel/Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner in 2015 had quite a few tongues wagging with its peekaboo bust. Paired with studded Louboutins and Kimberly McDonald jewellery to finish the look, we admit it's a bit stern (the red lip colour and pointy Louboutins don't help), but she does manage to make the strapless number look chic.

Opting for a desi look with this white and blue Manish Malhotra creation, Chopra was a vision of elegance and Indian beauty at the 2011 International Indian Film Academy awards in Toronto. This bears witness to the star's propensity to opt for an Indian look for the IIFA awards each time. (Source: AP)

A similar pink and beige combination that Chopra later sported with this year's Monique Lhuillier gown can be seen here, only this time it's on a gorgeous Manish Malhotra sari. On the green carpet at the the 10th IIFA awards in Macau back in 2009, Chopra teamed the net sari with a dazzling light gold blouse for the bling factor. (Source: Reuters)

Looking like a goddess when she attended the grand opening of Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm, Chopra's yellow-gold gown with a diamanté one-shoulder strap was befitting the honour given to the star, which was that of Goddess of Atlantis. In some ways, one could say Chopra's international debut as a style icon happened here. (Source: Reuters)

Never one to shy away from experimenting with asymmetrical cuts, Chopra's white Manish Malhotra sari at the 2009 ‘What’s Your Raashee’ screening at the Toronto International Film Festival received a mixed response. But, whichever camp you may belong to, you can't disagree that the very Shakuntala-ish look is definitely memorable. (Source: Reuters)

Styled by Ami Patel in a Manish Malhotra (again) sheer sari, Chopra looked elegant (ready to grace the sets of a Simi Garewal show) and lovely at a screening of 'Don - The King is Back' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in 2012. (Source: Reuters)

Opting for a Dolce & Gabbana gown for the green carpet instead of a sari for the 2012 IIFA awards in Singapore, Chopra looked like an ethereal princess in this simple feminine ensemble. She let the busy top half do the talking by keeping her hair away in an updo. (Source: Reuters)

We're well aware of Chopra's love for Manish Malhotra saris for red-carpet events, and here it is again. Chopra wore a white creation from the designer's repertoire, with a shocking pink blouse for a pop of colour at the 2009 Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong, where she collected the Nielson Box Office Award. (Source: Reuters)