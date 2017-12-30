HIT: Shilpa Shetty looked fiercely sensuous in a monochrome sari-dress by Sonaakshi Raaj. A round of applause for stylist Sanjana Batra for picking out the fabulous outfit, with a structured pallu, illusion collar and a corset blouse. We love the ornate embellishments at the back of the actor’s semi-sheer blouse, which upped the glam quotient of her look. Accessorising with just a ring from Scarlet Sage, the actor kept it easy with the baubles. A belt cinched at the waist gave finishing touches to her look by accentuating her frame, and we like strappy heels she teamed her outfit with. Artist Ajay Shelar deserves special mention for giving the actor a nude matte finish and a bold red lip, with a winged eyeliner. Sheetal F Khan rounded out the actor’s look with a high bun and we think she looked fantastic. (Source: sonaakshiraaj/Instagram)