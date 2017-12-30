14 / 24

HIT: Malaika Arora wowed us in a midi dress from El Ganso. The elegant blue number had a collar detailing and pleated folds from the waist down. Even though the outfit was simple enough, stylist Maneka Harisinghani upped the ante of Arora’s look with a beautiful red and blue striped belt. We like the pop of colour the vibrant red added to the monotone outfit. However, one drool-worthy element that we couldn’t take our eyes off was the Siren necklace she sported from Manifest Design, which was a fresh take on nautical fashion. Make-up artist Divya Chablani preserved the muted elegance of the look with nude make-up and a soft red lip. We absolutely love the side-parted chic chignon, stylist Hiral Bhatia gave her. (Source: File Photo)