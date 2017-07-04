Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebs show us how to dress up this monsoon

Monsoons can be a tricky time to dress up. If you are falling short of ideas then what better place to look for some from the style diaries of your favourite celebs? From Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu and Ileana D'Cruz, we have a list of super cool looks which you can easily pull off this monsoon. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu gave us fashion goals in floral when for a dinner date with husband Karan Singh Grover, she stepped out in a fetching white dress with colourful prints. The outfit with the plunging neckline fitted her like a glove. We love the touch of oversized glasses to the look as it gave out serious retro vibes. Also, she styled it well with a long layered statement necklace, a sling bag and bright yellow platform heels. The pop of colour was unexpected but totally welcomed here. As far as her beauty look is concerned, she went for a thick winged eyeliner and a bright lip shade in pink, which she usually loves. Her hair was styled poker straight and even though it looked good, we wish she would have experimented a little, especially with the rest of her styling having been so perfect one can’t find fault. We think a softly, tousled loose braid would have added a nice touch.



Style lesson: Go the floral way this monsoon. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D’cruz was seen in a feminine all black number from SR Store. The beautiful lace halter neck dress with cold shoulder details was styled well with a pair of black sandals and oversized gold hoop earrings by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi. We love everything about this look, starting from her breezy and elegant outfit to her hair in a ponytail and fresh-faced make-up.



Style lesson: We love the fuss-free look here, especially with the pulled back hair and dewy make-up. It's always good to keep it simple during monsoon. (Source: Instagram/filmyshotreal)

For an event at a radio station, Katrina Kaif kept it simple in a blue and white print dress from Forever New which she paired well with white sneakers. Why we love this look? It’s so easy to carry and you don’t have to invest a lot of time in it. Perfect for ladies who are constantly on the go. However, we wish she would have done something more with her hair. Even a high ponytail with boxer braids would have done the trick.



Style lesson: The dress is simple yet chic and paired with the white sneakers it's just too cool. But we would advise you to go for a hair updo here if you don't want to complain about how frizzy your hair is after every 30 mins. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black number at Mumbai airport. The Baywatch star looked lovely in a black lace trim midi dress from Self Portrait. We love how she casually threw an uber-cool denim jacket over her shoulders to add some depth. Looks like her layering game is going strong. With hair in a romantic updo, she complemented her look with a grey Givenchy bag, black chunky sandals, and a pair of white rimmed round sunglasses.



Style lesson: Lace never goes out of style. You can continue wearing it this monsoon, even black lace. But make sure that you pull up your hair to avoid the frizz. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a black T-shirt dress from Purple Paisley. The graphic print and eyelet detailing on her sleeves and hem gave her a biker-girl edge, while she managed to look all ready for an all-night party. She styled her hair into wavy tresses with nicely-kohled eyes and berry colour on her lips.



Style lesson: T-shirt dresses can do the trick for you. Get a cool, colourful one like Kriti Sanon. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt made for a pretty picture in a cute floral print off-shoulder top from House of Masaba which she styled with a pair of ripped denim. If you follow her style diary then you would know that she loves distressed denim and in this case, it worked out well with the flowy top. We love how she experimented with her footwear with these metallic pink fur pom-pom heels in nude from Asos. It’s something we would like to add to our must-have list as it’s very different than the regular strappy heels and an easy way to add some oomph to your outfit. A big round of applause for celebrity stylist Ami Patel. We love her hair too which was left in loose waves and her bright pink pout. Full marks to her!



Style lesson: A flowy floral top with a pair of distressed denim is perfect for monsoons. Make sure that the print is not too heavy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was seen in a striped asymmetrical slip dress from her own collection All About You From Deepika Padukone. She styled it with a simple round neck white Tee underneath and monochrome sneakers from Nike. Her choice of accessory was a pair of cool Lennon sunglasses. We like the cool, summery vibe to this look. We think it was a good idea to pull her hair up into a neat ponytail and keep her make-up minimal for this look.



Style lesson: Stripes are the latest trend right now. So you can be one of the coolest chics around but if you want to take it up a notch go for a unique silhouette. This breezy one by Deepika Padukone does the trick. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji was spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for Dubai in a smart navy blue jumpsuit with leather strap details. We love basics with cool details and this Michael Kors overalls definitely made it to our list. Mukerji styled this navy outfit tapered at the ankles with tan platform heels, a thin tan belt, and a fringed tote in the same hue. She kept her make-up minimal with just a hint of eyeliner on her upper eyelid, well-defined mascara lashes and a nude lip shade. With hair in natural waves, she complemented her look with colourful beaded bracelets. We think she looked good, there’s nothing to fault here. Also, it’s a chic way to travel.



Style lesson: This one is for days when you don't want to put too much effort but still want to look good. Take a cue from her. Also, with the tan platform heels, it's a nice way to keep your feet clean this monsoon. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shruti Haasan mixed cool and comfy really well. The Behen Hogi Teri actress picked a military green Tee which she teamed with a cool pair of ripped denims. But what makes the look worthwhile is that denim jacket which she casually tossed over her shoulders, gorgeous beige lace-up block heels and the amazing pair of shades. We also like how she accessorised her look with a brown sling bag. This look is something which you can easily emulate. After all, she is just playing with the basics.



Style lesson: Denims? Check. Tan footwear? Check. There's nothing else to add here. Even her hair is pulled up into a neat ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen channelising geeky cool in a white off-shoulder top from Sesame The Style Studio. A pair of ripped jeans from Topshop, lace-up shoes from Opening Ceremony and a fringed bag from Urban Outfitters rounded the look. We love that she decided to go the no make-up way.



Style lesson: Heavy make-up during monsoon can make your skin greasy so take inspiration from Hydari. Also, the ankle-length distressed denim paired with the black shoes are perfect for the season. (Source: Instagram/Pinkvilla)

Laziness is a part of the monsoon fashion routine and the frizzy hair and the humidity showing on your face doesn’t help either. But trust Alia Bhatt to keep it interesting even in the rain. Recently, she was seen keeping it casual in an extremely cute pink tee that read, ‘You Are Boring Bye’. She wore it with a pair of leggings and sports shoes but you can easily wear it with a denim skirt and a pair of sneakers. Don’t miss out on those cute low ponytails. The best way to keep the frizz away, don’t you think?



Style lesson: Style your hair like Alia Bhatt and stick to pastels if you can. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif rocked a sunset-hued striped mini from Balmain. We just couldn’t take our eyes off her. Her long sleeve dress teamed with a pair of black Louboutin pumps did wonders for her. And even though she went for her signature minimal make-up and simple blow-dry hair, we don’t have reasons to complain. She looked like the diva she is without even having to try hard.



Style lesson: Add colour to your outfit this monsoon. (Source: Varinder Chawla)