Priyanka Chopra to Karisma Kapoor: Festive season style tips from these Bollywood beauties

Bollywood beauties are always known to make a fashion statement in Indian wear and with Ganesh Chaturthi going on in full-swing, our favourite stars are already dressing the part. From vibrant and bold hues to subtle and pleasing pastels, these celebs are trying it all and actually there's a lot to get inspired from. Whether it's a sari look you need help with or simply style an anarkali, we have you covered. Get inspired!

Festivals are all about spending time with your loved ones, eating good food, and dressing up. Looks like Aditi Rao Hydari is taking her style game very seriously. The actor was seen in a lovely bright yellow traditional anarkali suit from Myoho which she styled with metallic jhumkas and a statement ring from Amrapali Jewels and Aquamarine Jewellery. (Source: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari)

Karisma Kapoor never fails to surprise us with her sartorial choices and this time too it was no different. Wearing the classic white with a vibrant touch is the perfect look for this season. (Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Flaunting a pastel green shade, Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous in this lehenga by Monika Nidhii. The corset style blouse with the fringe shoulder details added a nice touch to her look. (Source: Instagram/aslisona)

Bipasha Basu was seen wearing a beautiful white outfit by Anita Dongre. Following the minimalist fashion trend, Basu sure knows how to make a statement while keeping it simple. (Source: Instagram/Anita Dongre)

Sophie Choudry stepped out in a bright pink sari from her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. We think she looked lovely. (Source: Instagram/Manish Malhotra)

Looking resplendent in a Reynu Tandon ensemble, Gauahar Khan shows that dhoti pants are still in. She styled it well with juttis from La Belle Fille and chaandbaalis from Yoube Jewellery. (Source: Instagram/ taandonreynu)

Nargis Fakhri looks beautiful in an Abhinav Mishra outfit. The empire waistline never goes out of style and this is proof. We love how she kept her styling simple while only playing with her hair. Those curls look good on her. (Source: Instagram/abhinavmishra_)

Simple yet elegant, Priyanka Chopra looked picture perfect in an ink blue suit from AM:PM by Ankur Modi & Priyanka Modi. We like how she styled it with gold jewellery from Sakshi Patel and Shillpa Purii and gold sandals from Crimzon World to accentuate the tone of her outfit. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09)

Aditi Rao Hydari sure knows how to wear her colours right. Dressed in a beautiful light pink embellished suit designed by Sukriti and Aakriti, the outfit adds a pleasing yet prominent touch to the season trends. (Source: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari)

Dressed in an outfit by Seema Khan, Sonakshi Sinha matched her beautiful white suit with a vibrant turmeric coloured dupatta, chaandbalis from Maheep Kapoor and jootis from Arpita Mehta. We like the little details on this one like the cut work on the pants and the bell sleeves on the kurta. (Source: Instagram/aslisona)