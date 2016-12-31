Priyanka, Kareena, Malaika: Fashion hits and misses of the week (December 25 – December 31)

Hit: Amrita Arora was spotted in a dress by Deme which she paired with Aquazzura sandals and a Christian Louboutin chain-strap bag. We love the pop of red here. She looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Soha Ali Khan looked lovely in a Shahin Mannan skirt and crop-top at Saif and Kareena's Christmas party. She finished her look with jewellery from Curio Cottage and a pair of oxblood pumps. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Neha Dhupia pulled off a black on black look at Manish's party for Priyanka Chopra. he paired it with a Anya Hindmarch shoulder bag. We like what we see. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra was the epitome of urban chic in a striped tee, denims and a long cape. We think the touch of that free-flowing cape is a nicet ouch, otherwise the look would have been really simple. Her choice of accessory was a Givenchy bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing Verb by Pallavi Singhee. We love the fuss-free look, she looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: Karisma Kapoor was seen at the Kapoor Christmas lunch wearing a Sandro blouse with a midi pencil skirt, a pair of Louboutins and a Saint Laurent bag. We are not a big fan of this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Malaika Arora Khan looked really smart in black separates. The look would have been rather plain if not for the peplum top. Moreover, she rounded out the look well with smokey eyes and a pink lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Wearing a Lulu & Sky sheath and Francesco Russo sandals, Priyanka Chopra attended a party that designer Manish Malhotra threw in her honour. The actress did the body-con dress justice. We like the extra touch of denim to this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)