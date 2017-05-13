Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol: Fashion hits and misses of the week (May 7 – May 13)

Hit: Madhuri Dixit, who is a master at carrying ethnic wear, was recently seen looking absolutely lovely in a refreshing floral georgette sari in white with a marsala border. We love how she kept it simple by pairing it with a plain sleeveless blouse matching the colour tone of the sari’s border. The secret to looking good is not to try too hard and seems like the actress knows it well going by her choice of outfit. She styled her hair to perfection in beautiful waves, which framed her face, and as far as the make-up was concerned, the actress kept it simple with just a hint of soft pink on her cheekbones, a berry lip shade and a small bindi to complement the look. (Source: Instagram/Madhuri Dixit)

Miss: Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game usually gets the seal of approval of fashion critics, but if you have been following her during Half Girlfriend promotions, you will probably agree that she has messed it up a couple of times. The latest one is as bizarre as it can get. Looks like the actress didn’t put much thought into it – we are sure it could have been styled better. At an event in Delhi, she was seen in a white sweatshirt with a Gabo face on it which she paired with white pants, both from Edeline Lee. Black heels from Steve Madden rounded the look and it’s kind of confusing as to why would she pick up heels instead of a pair of statement shoes for a look which is more on the sporty side. We understand comfort should be the top priority, but when you have a team working specially for you, things could have been better. However, her make-up and hairdo were on point with a green eyeliner and nude lips. (Source: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor)

Hit: Seen putting together a stellar look to beat the summer heat was Aditi Rao Hydari. The Wazir actress attended the Women’s Economic Forum in a Urbano jacket and sharara pants, both from Esha Sethi Thirani. True, the outfit with the bell sleeves is gorgeous with colourful thread embroidery all over it but the way she has styled it is inspiring. We love the nude make-up with a hint of bronze, the subtle tangerine lip shade, centre-parted semi-messy ponytail and earrings from Amrapali. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi)

Hit: After her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a semi-sheer black, floor-length, halter elegant dress - making for nothing less than a sight to behold. (Source: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Hit: Recently, while in Goa for a wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan got hearts racing in an indigo blue desi number by Raw Mango. Styled by Mohit Rai, the new mommy's look was paired with Satyani Fine Jewels and we love the detailing of this curated look. Starting from the fit to the style and colour, everything looks perfect on her. Khan's hair was pulled back in a middle-parted bun by hairstylist Pompy Hans while make-up artist Ritesh Naik gave the actress her favourite kohl lined eyes with nude lips and a bindi to add some extra oomph. She wins our seal of approval and that lehenga is a piece of beauty. (Source: Instagram/Mohit Rai)

Hit: After a long break, the former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen at an event in Mumbai bringing her A-game with a pale pink salwar suit and a matching sheer dupatta detailed with white embroidery from Sabyasachi. It’s nice to see that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star didn’t opt from the designer’s Udaipur collection as most B-Town beauties are doing these days. Her make-up was kept simple – like she always does when she wears Indian – with a winged liner and a muted pink lip shade and poker straight hair. We think she looked absolutely ravishing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Sridevi kept it mainstream in a striped sari from her favourite designer Manish Malhotra. The actress who has started with the promotions of her upcoming film Mom paired it with a floral embroidered blouse. We like the pops of yellow but somehow she looked really pale. We think a lot of it has to do with her make-up as well and even though we like her eye make-up with deep kohled eyes, a brighter lip shade would have looked better. (Source: Instagram/sridevibkapoor)

Hit: Alia Bhatt was seen flaunting a jacket by Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor's new line Rheson. She styled it well with an aquamarine blue T-shirt, a pair of blue denim shorts and gorgeous metallic sneakers. We also like how she added some oomph with a striking red lip shade and blue reflector sunglasses. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Carrying comfort on her sleeve, Anushka Sharma is someone who always gets her style statement right. Recently, the Phillauri actress was spotted at the airport wearing the most basic of cropped T-shirts and tights but she still managed to up her fashion game in the most interesting way. Looking all happy and bright, the actress teamed a soft pink tee which had ‘Pink AF’ written on it along with a pair of black skinny tights and black sneakers. Her choice of accessory for this occasion was a black baseball cap and if you look closely, you will realise that it’s similar to the one Virat Kohli was seen wearing a few days back on the couple’s last date in Bengaluru. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss: At Justin Bieber's concert, we spotted Jacqueline Fernandez in a Deme By Gabriella outfit. The mesh crop top with a cage bralet and black shorts looked good on her – but that’s all we like. We aren’t sure why she opted for the diamond necklace as it didn’t complement the outfit and as far as her styling is concerned, we wish she would have gone for a high bun and tangerine lips. It would have looked better. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At a recent book launch event in Delhi, Kajol was seen in a navy floral printed Rohit Bal sari which she paired beautifully with a matching full-sleeve Mandarin collar blouse – we think it added a royal touch to her outfit. We love how stylist Yukti Sodha curated this look with statement diamond earrings to add just the right amount of bling. Even hair and make-up expert Mallika Bhatt did a good job here with Kajol’s romantic up do. It was perfect with a side-parting and her make-up with heavily kohl-lined eyes and a bright lip shade complemented the look. Having said that, a berry lip shade or something in dark red would have taken it up a notch but this too isn’t bad. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently, Kangana Ranaut attended a wedding ceremony in Mumbai and looked lovely in a cotton count muslin sari with golden motifs and border by design duo Swati and Sunaina. We love how the Queen actress paired it with a cold-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves. We think it gave a fresh twist to her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra recently stopped to make her third appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, looking vivacious. She arrived in a gold and black sequinned striped dress with a black leather jacket and retro sunnies, looking super chic and cool. With straight hair, Chopra’s make-up was simple with a preference for a brown lip shade evident yet again. (Source: File photo)

Hit: Cold-shoulder tops are all the rage right now. From Bollywood celebs to your next-door fashionista, everybody can be seen embracing this trend. What’s evident from a number of public appearances is that Sonakshi Sinha too seems to be a big fan of this style. Recently, she was seen wearing a cool blue-striped cold-shoulder number. Sinha’s high-neck top was really summery and it came with frills layered on the sleeves, along with lace on the hems. The Noor actress kept it simple by pairing it with a light wash denim and white pumps. Wearing her hair straight, she went for a dewy sheen make-up with a winged eyeliner, mascara-lined lashes and her favourite nude pink lip shade. Even though it was a good attempt, we wish she would have gone a little easy on the make-up as the white patch along her jawline is pretty obvious. Other than that, she looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)