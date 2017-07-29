Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (July 23 – July 29)

Miss: For the promotions of her upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma is pulling out all stops to look her best. For the most part, she has managed to leave a mark on fashionistas. So when we came across a photo of the beauty on her Instagram in a pair of extremely distressed denims, we were a little disappointed. Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, who came up with this look and styled the weird jeans from Asos with a simple striped shirt from Urban Outfitters could have definitely done better than this. Even those gorgeous Givenchy heels couldn’t save her look from being a complete drab. (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)

Hit: While up and about in New York, Priyanka Chopra left us wanting for more with two winning looks. The first one is a beautiful floral playsuit from Australian fashion label Nicholas. The details on this pastel number like the flared sleeves and hemline are too good to ignore and we love the summery vibe to it. We think she looked absolutely diva-licious with the muted make-up, wind-swept hair, nude pumps and that killer attitude of hers. (Source: Instagram/myfashgram)

Hit: Ileana D'Cruz showed us how to wear candy stripes in a way that gives out a semi-casual vibe. The cold-shoulder shirt with the structured silhouette looked amazing with the black, high-waisted flared pants, both from Zara. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised this look well with a pair of statement earrings from Anomaly by Anam. What else we like about this look? First, how celebrity hair stylist Madhuri Nakhale pulled her hair up into a ponytail to let her candy stripes wonder shine. Second, the way celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani gave her a perfect coral pout. This easily makes it to our list of favourite looks. (Source: Instagram/divyachablani, sanamratansi)

Hit: While heading out to Switzerland with her adorable little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit the sassy queen she is known to be. She kept her travel attire simple yet stylish and we cannot take our eyes off her! She was seen in a white and red bomber jacket from Gucci that she wore with a pair of black distressed jeans. She accessorised her look with a bag from Mansur Gavriel that easily falls in the price range of Rs 48,285 to Rs 57,620. She kept it basic with white sneakers and a golden-dial watch and looked just ready for a long flight. Oh yes, the trademark pout was also there. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: When it comes to non-fussy, ‘girl-next-door’ fashion, Alia Bhatt leads the way any day, in Bollywood. As the who’s who of the film industry thronged to Filmfare magazine editor Jitesh Pillai’s birthday party, the Highway actor looked beautiful in a light and peachy lace yoke dress from Zadig and Voltaire that she paired with a denim jacket from Vero Moda. The blue ribbon work on the dress made her look as cute as a button. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dohalia, she chose to go for a pair of strappy lavender heels from Aldo. With hair styled into a tousled, no-maintenance style by celebrity hair stylist Priyanka Borkar, she kept her make up minimal with just a hint of colour on her lips. (Source: Instagram/puneetbsaini)

Hit: Anushka Sharma's semi-formal wear is the epitome of stylish and comfy. The matching grey separates from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with the white tank top looked amazing on her. We love how she picked up the Valentino sliders to tone it down, an usual choice of footwear to accessorise this look but a good one. We are dying to try it out! (Source: Instagram/alliaalrufai)