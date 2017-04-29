Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion hits and misses of the week (April 23 – April 29)

Hit: Alia Bhatt is the queen of casual dressing. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actress who has always been applauded for her style quotient recently attended a party hosted by Priyanka Chopra at her residence along with Siddharth Malhotra and here too she took the casual route. Looking lovely in a red plaid shirt the actress amped up her appearance by pairing it with a palm embroidered denim from Monisha Jaising. A pair of red heels, a Jimmy Choo glitter box sling, minimal make-up and blow-dried hair rounded her look. We think it’s a very clever way to add some glam to your regular outfit. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel)

Hit: Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to carry herself well. We think if not an actress, she could have easily aced the world of modelling with her sass and inherent sense of style. This time for the promotion of Baahubali 2 the actress pulled off some pretty impressive looks in Indian and fusion wear. The one look which got our attention is Bhatia in a white embroidered kurta with floral prints all over it which she paired with matching pleated pants. The little details like the bell sleeves and a printed pleat peaking through the pants are too good to ignore. The actress looks radiant in the Nikasha ensemble with just a touch of pink on her cheeks and lips and gorgeous casually tousled hair. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit: For Half Girlfriend promotions, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a beautiful military green crochet top from H&M and a black Asos mini-skirt which she accessorised with a statement sling bag in gold from Chloé. But more than the bag and her outfit, those gladiator heels by Rebecca Minkoff stole the show. She looked amazing and we are totally in love with those heels. (Source: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor)

Hit: At a day event, Priyanka Chopra kept it simple and cool in a beautiful pristine white dress from Paule Ka featuring a lapel neckline, a cowl back and a thigh-high slit, which she teamed with a pair of black strappy heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who openly shared her excitement on Instagram about getting the chance to work closely with the actress once more, curated the entire look and we must say she did it really well. Statement earrings from Outhouse Jewellery added just the right amount of oomph and her minimal make-up with her signature brown lip shade and centre-parted sleek low ponytail added a nice touch to the overall appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit and miss: Kangana Ranaut looked fiery in a cobalt blue jumpsuit by Michelle Mason. With a plunging neckline and gold buttons, the jumpsuit hugged her curves and she added zing to it with a pair of black pumps. She complemented it with a red lip shade and her signature curls. However, a subtler eye make-up and a little bit of experiment with the choice of footwear could have made it more elegant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: For a jewellery brand’s event in Muscat, Tamannaah Bhatia picked a traditional, silk woven sari in red with a gold pattern which she paired brilliantly with a bright blue quarter-sleeve blouse and a gold choker. We love this traditional look. (Source: Instagram/Sanjana Batra)

Hit: Aditi Rao Hydari nailed it in a sleeveless floor-length anarkali by Myoho during the screening of her Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai. She styled it with a pair of long silver earrings from Ritika Sachdeva and if you ask us, it made all the difference. With hair in a messy bun, she rounded the look with a bronzed eyeshadow to highlight her eyes and nude lips. She looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a blush pink jumpsuit featuring pleated bodice and a matching beaded jacket by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Dainty danglers from Misho Designs, simple make-up and a dark brown lip shade complemented the look. She looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Esha Gupta looked like a dream in a beige outfit. For an award show, she opted for a pair of cigarette pants and coupled it with a pearl embroidered jacket — both by designer Gaurav Gupta. To complete her evening look, the Rustom actress chose shiny heels and diamond danglers from Gehna jewellers. And with nude lips and soft curls, she looked ethereal in her elegant sartorial choice. All in all, if you have an evening party or wedding to attend this summer, here’s a perfect inspiration. Simple yet gorgeous — after all nothing like donning a pastel outfit in the heat, right? (Source: Instagram/Esha Gupta)