Priyanka Chopra stepped out looking stunning as ever in an ivory and nude shaded anarkali by designer Manish Malhotra. The floral lacework anarkali featured three-quarter sleeves and a round neck, which was teamed with a matching semi-sheer dupatta that had beautiful fringe detail on the hem. Styled by Ami Patel, the accessories were kept minimal with a pair of gold statement earrings and a ring. Just like her outfit, we couldn’t find any fault with the make-up and hairdo. A nude palette with well-defined eyes and soft wavy hair rounded off her look. We like how the marsala lip shade added a pop of colour to her light-hued outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)