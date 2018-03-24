21 / 24

MISS: Richa Chadha stepped out wearing a white gown from Jarlo London. Though we like the see-through piece with a generous threadwork of white floral patterns on it, we think the stylist of this particular look, Pinky Campbell, could have done a better job. We wished accessories were not given a miss. It was a bland curation that fell apart with the make-up, which was so out of place. The make-up artist could have gone easy on the foundation and a pop of colour on the lips could have brightened the look. Even her perfectly styled side-parted hair couldn’t save the day. (Source: richachadha/Instagram)