Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Sep 3 – Sep 9)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra along with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich gave us another jaw-dropping look, like a thousand other times in the past, at the festival in a sexy black number. The figure-hugging dress by Zaid Affas with the plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit accentuated her curves. We like how it cinched at the waist to break the monotony of the outfit. What we love the most is that she kept the rest of the look simple, without even a touch of jewellery to it. We think it’s a good way to let your outfit talk if it’s a gorgeous one as this. Even her hair styled into a dreamy half-up, half-down style and swept to one side and her make-up with the gorgeously done winged eye liner, bronze highlight on her cheekbones and the lovely chocolate-y lip shade complemented the dress well. Usually, as is the trend now, people would have gone for a bright red lip shade or a soft pink one, but not Chopra, because she is a fashion chameleon! We think she did really well for herself. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Trust Neha Dhupia to give us style inspiration in the most unique outfits. The chat show host – whose love for monochrome and boho chic is well known – has turned up the heat once again in a sexy, romantic number from Deme By Gabriella. We love how fashion designer Sohaya of the design label Chola fame styled her in black and white separates, turning it into an edgy look. The one-sided, cold shoulder white top paired with a pleated floor-length black skirt are pieces only the beautiful lady can pull off with so much ease. We like the attitude with which she carries every outfit and how she makes it her own. This time she took it up a notch by wearing it with the famous Puma Satin Bow Sneaker in a soothing mint blue colour. (Source: Instagram/demebygabriella)

Miss: Parineeti Chopra is a lovely lady, so naturally when she was snapped by the paparazzi after a long hiatus, we were ecstatic but our excitement fizzled out soon enough when we saw her outfit. Now don’t get us wrong, we still love her but her dress is a real downer. At the Australian tourism press conference, the bubbly actor stepped out in a cold-shoulder floral dress from Ritu Kumar which simply put is extremely gaudy, to the extent that it hurts our eyes. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra who usually curates most of the looks for Chopra has given us really inspiring #OOTD’s but this time she failed to deliver. We can’t get our head around as to why would she choose something so overtly convoluted because we really thought she had better taste than this. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor rocked the ’70s-inspired look, in which she is seen wearing flared bell-bottoms with a black sleeveless vest, both from Rutu Neeva. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised it well with silvernight tassel earrings from Outhouse. Another thing we really like is her smokey green eyes make-up by celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik. We think it was beautifully done, so was her hair in gorgeous waves by Florian Hurel. This look is perfect if you like to keep it crisp. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani)

Hit: If you are looking for casual style inspiration, then Kriti Sanon is the one to keep an eye on. The actor is really good when it comes to travel style and this time too she impressed us by taking a classic look to the next level. Sanon styled a pair of distressed denims with a basic white top and white sneakers and added some zing to it with a bright mustard jacket. She kept her hair simple and her make-up minimal. We think it’s really cool! (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: For the promotions of Bhoomi, Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in a three-set embroidered and folk print outfit by Label Anushree. We love the layering of the embroidered crop top and flowy cape with the palazzo pants. Also, the fusion look works well with the Amrapali jewellery, her winged eyeliner, pink lips and her fresh-face make-up. (Source: Instagram/aditiraohydari)

Hit and miss: At the Toronto International Film Festival 2017, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a hot pink pleated midi skirt and a matching crop jacket, both from Fendi. Cristina Ehrlich styled it with a pair of studded ankle length boots to add an element of edginess to the look. We feel that given the bright colour of the outfit and silhouette, the boots really didn't do anything to complement the outfit. However, we love her beauty look with her hair tied into a neat low ponytail, a soft blush on her cheeks and a bright pink lip shade. Also, she accessorised minimally but beautifully with a statement pearl necklace from Nirav Modi. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Hit: Shraddha Kapoor, while promoting her upcoming movie Haseena Parkar, wore a blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a denim mini-skirt, both from Zara. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she paired her outfit with heels from Forever 21. With make-up by Shraddha Naik, a touch of orange on her lips to add just the right kind of zing to her look, she rounded off with messy, wavy hair, styled by Amit Thakur. (Source: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

Hit: Malaika Arora’s airport style is both comfy and classy. Also, it’s perfect for long flights when the temperature inside the cabin has been cranked up really high! We would say it’s a good job by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani to pick up this chic trench dress from Rara Avis by Sonal Verma, the pastel belt and the quirky pair of espadrilles. We love how all these colours work so well together with the soft shade of the dress to give the much-needed oomph. A Balenciaga tote bag and sunglasses complete her look. (Source: Instagram/manekaharisinghani)

Hit: Parineeti Chopra was seen keeping it casual in H & M separates and danglers from the same brand. Her maroon heels from Charles & Keith gave a visual relief from the blue of her outfit. She chose to go for simple and understated make-up by Arti Nayar and opted for a simple, straight yet sleek hairstyle by celebrity stylist Gohar Shaikh. (Source: Instagram/sanjanabatra)