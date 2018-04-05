1 / 10

Need a summer wardrobe update? With the sweltering heat taking over, you should aim for easy, fuss-free clothing that are also ultra chic and who better than Bollywood celebs to give us some inspiration? While Priyanka Chopra will give you a rundown on how to play up the bold colours this season, Kangana Ranaut's classic style statements will leave you wanting for more.



While we love to indulge in bold colours, it might not always be a successful experiment. If you thought carrying off a lemon yellow outfit was challenging, you will surely warm up to Priyanka Chopra's effortless curation. She stepped out in an eye-popping blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris, and we think she raised the temperature a degree higher with her elegant look. The pussy-bow blouse and the knee-high slit skirt made for an attractive sight and we like the black Lennon sunglasses which rounded out her look. (Source: priyankachopra/ Instagram)