MISS: Sonam Kapoor stepped out in an ivory DVF wrap-blouse and cigarette straight leg pants in the brand’s custom Avalon print. Though we like the outfit with statement bouffant sleeves, Rhea Kapoor’s styling was a big let down. The Alexander McQueen black belt that she used to cinch the actor’s waist did not blend with the breezy print. Also, the chunky Viange gold hoops and gilded neckpiece that she accessorised her outfit with seemed to be quite eye-popping and did not complement the extravagant prints on the outfit. The actor rounded out her look with black Burberry shoes, nude make-up, neutral lips and centre-parted hair. We think Sonam failed to impress and even though the outfit was interesting, the belt could have been better left out. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)