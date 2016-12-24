Priyanka, Jacqueline, Sunny: Fashion hits and misses of the week (December 18 – December 24)

Hit: Jacqueline Fernandez is probably the sexiest Santa helper in Mumbai right now. The actress picked a frilly, full-sleeved dress with a fluted hemline and she paired it with a pair of gorgeous black and gold brogues. She looked good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Kriti Sanon looked like a vision in this figure-hugging silver column gown by Shubhika. The silver-sequinned sheath tube gown stood out amid the other stars on the red carpet, and the Dilwale actor really looked like a million bucks. She finished the look with a side-styled hair, Minerali earrings, a fabulous zig-zag studded ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah, and a pair of strappy Aldo shoes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra, who just returned to India, was the celebrity guest for the popular Kapil Sharma Show, promoting her home production Sarvann. Living up to her diva image, the Baywatch star sported a chic look in a long yellow sleeveless vest and cropped pants by 3.1 Phillip Lim. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, she finished off the look with minimal make-up and her wavy hair left casually flowing with a centre-parting. Teaming her outfit with a pair of classic nude pumps from Christian Louboutin, she looked breezy, sunny and oh so casual chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Anushka Sharma looked like she meant business in a black-and-white embellished asymmetrical lapel shirt by Kanika Goyal Label for a TV show appearance as well. The actress, styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Anaita Shroff Adjania’s Style Cell, looked a far cry from her previous separates look at the Stardust Awards, and thank goodness for that. The embellishments on one side of the shirt gave a very modern and deconstructed feel to her overall look. She paired her shirt with sexy black crop pants from Zara. The actress left her mid-parted hair tied up and make-up minimal, letting her attire do all the talking. Adding to the bling quotient were her silver pumps! (Source: Instagram/Kanika Goyal Label)

Patralekhaa was seen in a lilac Burberry dress which she paired with minimum jewellery, taupe accessories and a Bottega Veneta Knot clutch. Side-swept hair rounded out her look, We think she looked good here. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Recently at a book launch event, Kangana Ranaut wore a Manipuri sari with a stripped skirt and translucent white organza pallu. The traditional Manipuri phanek (the stripped skirt) made of cotton and silk thread is very similar to that of a wrap-around skirt. The bottom of the attire is usually adorned with heavy embroidery work and Ranaut’s classic red and black combination looked awesome. The pallu known as ‘innaphi or enaphi’ is simply gorgeous. Her white enaphi with a small black temple-border and multicoloured motif looked very sophisticated. The contrasting parrot-green colour blouse gave an edge to the otherwise subdued look. Top it up with her stellar golden curls and heavy red-green polka-jhumkas, it’s certainly a look to try out. The actor completed her look with nude lipstick and black pointy pumps and garnered all the attention. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, this look is certainly a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Sonam Kapoor looked like a princess right out of a Disney movie in a beautiful tulle gown with an embellished sheer bodice, complete with a tulle cape. Sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor and celebrity make-up artiste and hairstylist Namrata Soni came together to create this look. We love the touch of that jewelled headband from Minawala Jewellers going so well with the braided updo. Also, the make-up was perfect to go along with the gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Malaika Arora Khan did the denim-on-denim trend well when she stepped out looking like this. The actress complemented her outfit with a red Gucci bag. Comfortable, yet chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: Getting all ready for the coming year, we had Sunny Leone flaunting Pantone's 'it' colour of 2017 - green! Showing quite a bit of leg with this Rozina Vishram gown with a dramatic black underlay that gave the skirt a wonderful look. She added some bling from Renu Oberoi jewellery to finish the look, and we loved the overall effect. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit: At the screening of Dangal, Vidya Balan was spotted in a Natasha J suit which she paired with Amrapali beads and classic kolhapuris. Since the screening was a casual affair, we think she did good. (Source: Varinder Chawla)