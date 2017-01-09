Emma Stone to Blake Lively — All the best dressed celebrities at the Golden Globes 2017

Emma Stone shone her way through at the Golden Globes red carpet in her Valentino pink gown. The La La Land star looked stunning in her lunging neckline dress, with star sequins all over them. (Source: AP)

Blake Lively in her Atelier Versace black gown looked like the stunner that she is known to be. Her low keyhole cut out dress was accentuated by the silver sequinned neckline, giving her a chic look. (Source: AP)

Evan Rachel Wood looked sophisticated and every bit beautiful, as she turned up in a Atuzarra Tux, making her the 'beauty with a cause' at the Golden Globes red carpet. Her reason for choosing a tux and nevertheless slaying the look — to tell young women that gowns aren't a style statement or requirement. You go, girl! (Source: AP)

Chrissy Teigen looked like a million dollars as she graced the Golden Globes red carpet in a metallic gown by Marchesa. The golden floral embellishments and beautiful ruffles on the backless dress fit like her like a glove and she looked stunning. (Source: AP)

Although people were a little confused after Sofia Vergara's speech at the Golden Globes, what everybody unanimously agreed over was how glamorous she looked in her golden and shimmery Zuhair Murad dress that she teemed up with Lorraine Schwartz. (Source: AP)

It wasn't just Viola Davis' speech that stood out at the Golden Globes this year, but her sunshine Micheal Kors dress as well. Davis looked beautiful and elegant in the bright yellow, single-shouldered gown. (Source: AP)

Sienna Miller let her fabuolous body do all the talking at the Golden Globes in her simple, white cut-out gown by Michael Kors. Her sexy abs made their appearance at the red carpet too, in the midriff baring cut-out gown she wore, that she teemed with dazzling drop earrings and a simple clutch. (Source: AP)

Reese Witherspoon looked all set for the summers to begin in her yellow, off-shoulder Versace gown. Complete with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, the dress managed to garner quite a bit of attention. (Source: AP)

Brie Larson looked stunning in a marsala figure-hugging Rodarte gown. Comepleting her look was her red lip colour, and wavy-structured hair. (Source: AP)